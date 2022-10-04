The one-time joke is becoming a real-life order at the Sauk City-based franchise… but you’ll want to stop by soon!

Starting Wednesday, Oct. 12th, the CurderBurger will return to Culver’s menu for a limited time only.



The burger started as an April Fool’s Day prank last year and quickly went viral. Demand for the burger soared so much that savvy entrepreneurs tried to make a quick buck by selling the meal online. (One listing on Facebook Marketplace put the price tag at $100!) Customers couldn’t shake the idea of a deluxe cheeseburger topped with a deep-fried cheese patty (aka a “cheese crown”)…



And on Oct. 15, 2021, the Sauk City-based franchise caved and decided to make the CurderBurger real, for one day only, National Cheese Curd Day. It was an immediate hit: The second-busiest day in Culver’s history, with many of the company’s 800+ restaurants selling out around lunchtime.

This year, the CurderBurger will be available for 20 days from Wednesday, Oct. 12 until Monday, Oct. 31. Because Culver’s restaurants are owned and operated by individual franchisees, prices may vary, but Culver’s is recommending a price of $7.59.

Each Culver’s restaurant will have the capacity to sell 1,000 CurderBurgers during the item’s 20-day run, which means that, although customers won’t have to line up at the drive-thru lane on Day 1, you might not want to wait until Day 20.

Click here to find a Culver’s near you.