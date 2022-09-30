You’re never too old to get lost in a corn maze.

The arrival of fall means harvest season is here and so are pumpkins, squash, gourds, and more. Who else is ready to decorate their front porch?

You might think that going to a pumpkin patch is only for picking out some pumpkins to carve for Halloween. Sure, you want to get the biggest and best pumpkins for decorating and maybe pick up some small cooking pumpkins, but many patches offer various activities for kids and families. But let’s be honest: You’re never too old to run through a corn maze or go on a hayride.

Check out these Wisconsin pumpkin patches and their fun activities.

Mommsen’s Harvest Hills Pumpkin Patch & Apple Orchard, Rice Lake

1696 20 1/2 St.

Open Daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Oct. 30

Admission: No general admission fee, $5 and $6 for activities

Photo courtesy of Mommsen’s Harvest Hills Pumpkin Patch

If you are looking for a pumpkin patch that offers tons of activities besides simply picking out a pumpkin, Mommsen’s Harvest Hills Pumpkin Patch is one of your best bets in Northwest Wisconsin. Not only do they have two corn mazes on their 40-acre farm, but you can also enjoy a hayride when you visit on the weekend. While the little ones will love Mommsen’s petting zoo, make some time to peruse their selection of gourds, mini pumpkins, and ornamental corn to help complete your dining room table decor.

Valley Pasture Farm & Pumpkin Patch, Elk Mound

7631 North County Road E

Open Sat. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sun. 12 to 6 p.m. through Oct. 30

Admission: Single day $5 per person

Two words caught our eye at Valley Pasture Farm & Pumpkin Patch: giant jack-o-launcher. While their main attraction is the four-acre corn maze—which is pretty impressive in and of itself—here you’ll also find a bunch of other fun stuff to do, including feeding farm animals and holding baby chicks, racing on the pedal toy track, and playing lawn games. Before you leave, stop at the concession stand for some honeycrisp apple slices drizzled in homemade caramel syrup. Yum.

The Burch Barn Pumpkin Patch, Spooner

N5921 County Highway K

Open Fri. and Sat. 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Sun. 11 a.m to 5:30 p.m.

Admission: Single day $6 per person

The Burch Barn Pumpkin Farm Photo courtesy of The Burch Barn Pumpkin Patch

Even if you don’t live near Spooner, a quick day trip to The Burch Barn Pumpkin Patch is worth the drive. After you get your pumpkins, don’t forget to try out The Burch Barn’s 100-foot gunny sack slide and go have fun digging around in their giant corn pit.

Treinen Farm Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch, Lodi

W12420 WI-60 Trunk

Open Fri. and Sat. 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sun., Wed., and Thurs. 9 a.m to 7 p.m. through Nov. 6, Must arrive at least two hours before close

Admission: Single day $18.80 per person, but you can save 15% by ordering early online

No matter where you live in Wisconsin or what part of the state you might be visiting, Treinen Farm needs to be on your bucket list. They have three pumpkin patches and some of the most detailed corn mazes around. In fact, Treinen Farm has been voted one of the top 10 mazes in the United States by USA Today readers more than once. After you find your way out of this year’s maze, check out the silo climbing wall.

Polly’s Pumpkin Patch, Chilton

N4367 Highway 57

Open Sun. through Thurs. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fri. and Sat. 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. through Oct. 31

Admission: Single admission $9, except for night maze on Fri. and Sat., $10

Photo courtesy of Polly’s Pumpkin Patch

If navigating corn mazes with purpose is your thing, visit Polly’s Pumpkin Patch. They have two mazes that span 15 acres and offer games. One of the mazes has 17 hidden checkpoints for people to punch a game card when they find the station, to get all 17 punches. The second maze, geared toward younger visitors, offers a map with fun checkpoints little ones can find. And don’t forget to stop in Polly’s Store before it closes at the end of October for fresh apple cider donuts, local honey, Hennings cheese curds, and more.

Waldvogel’s Pumpkin Farm, Juneau

N7416 County Road I

Open Tues. through Thurs. 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Fri. through Sun. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission: Single activity area ticket $14.69 or save a little by ordering online

When you visit Waldvogel’s Pumpkin Farm, you can pick any pumpkin you want out of one of their fields for $5; they are among the state’s largest pumpkin farms and grow more than 40 varieties of pumpkins. There are upwards of 80 different attractions on the farm, and one of the most distinctive is gemstone mining. Adults and kids alike can pan for gold and find gems and rocks as they sort through the mining rough. Come hungry: On the weekends, food trucks from all over Wisconsin come to stake out a space on the farm, offering an array of tasty options.