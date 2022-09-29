“We’re gonna have a lot of fun, and we’re gonna do everything we can to save democracy while we’re at it,” Madison-native and actor Bradley Whitford told ‘The Hollywood Reporter.’

Who: Bradley Whitford, Martin Sheen, Allison Janney, Richard Schiff, Mary McCormack, Janel Moloney and Melissa Fitzgerald, plus Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Anna Chlumsky, Tony Hale, Matt Walsh, Gary Cole and Tim Simons

What: A fundraiser for WisDems, the event will feature games, jokes, performances, and other one-night-only entertainment

Where: Virtual! Donate any dollar amount, and you’ll get sent a link to watch and participate.

When: SUNDAY, October 9th at 7 p.m.

Why: According to the website, “to defeat Republicans like Ron Johnson this November.”



“We have joined forces with The West Wing because winning Wisconsin this November is crucial to saving American democracy. And also because when MAGA Republicans are beaten and democracy thrives and flourishes, VEEP seems much funnier and less sad.”

~Julia Louis-Dreyfus, VEEP

“The Bartlet administration represented everything that politics should be. The Meyer administration represented everything that it shouldn’t. The West Wing also had, especially among supporting characters, a far more physically attractive cast. Despite these differences, we are teaming up to support Democratic candidates up and down the ballot in my home state of Wisconsin.”

~Bradley Whitford, The West Wing



Click here for tickets.