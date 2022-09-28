From a secluded treehouse stay to a grand castle getaway, check out these Badger State bookings.

Finding the time to research and plan a trip this time of year can be challenging. Luckily, you don’t have to look far to find a picturesque fall escape in your own backyard. Here are some of the most unique Airbnbs to book right now in Wisconsin.

Treehouse Getaway (Photos from Airbnb)

Wisconsin Treehouse Getaway, Racine

Located only three miles from the beach off Lake Michigan, this amazing property sleeps five–making it perfect for both couples and families. This treehouse is a private apartment that is part of a split-level, but it comes with its own private entrance. Guests have a full kitchen, bathroom, bedroom, and living room, with no shared spaces.

The treehouse getaway also has a private patio with a daybed and access to an upper common deck with a screened gazebo that seats eight at a large dining table. Another deck has outdoor sofas and a firepit.

But the view is its real selling point: forest, as far as you can see, making it a great place to watch wildlife, or simply read a book and relax.

BONUS: The Racine Art Museum, home to the largest contemporary craft collection in the country, is only three miles away.

Architect Build (Photo from Airbnb)

Architect-Designed Home, Ellison Bay

Farther north, another lakeside property is the ideal place to bask in the autumn breeze coming off Lake Michigan.

This distinctive home was built as part of an architecture student’s “design build” project and features angles and details unlike any other home in Wisconsin… and maybe the rest of the world. Located atop a steep cliff, the Architect-Designed Home offers sweeping views of the lake and nearby Ellison Bay.

Built on a full acre of land in the far northern portion of Door County, the property boasts six bedrooms: a loft bedroom, living room, kitchen, and dining room are in the main house, in addition to two bedrooms, a kitchenette, and a living room in the “Garage-Mahal,” a great space for older children. The main living room is arguably the most exciting space, with angled walls made of glass allowing guests to soak in the autumn sun from indoors.

BONUS: Stop by the nearby Death’s Door Maritime Museum to learn more about Door County’s fantastic fishing scene and to check out the shipwreck and scuba exhibit.

Perry Pines Yurt (Photo from Airbnb)

The Perry Pines Yurt, Cable

Yurts are common in Central Asia, where nomadic tribes first lived in these portable, round dwellings covered with animal skins. For those unfamiliar, they’re big, round tents.

If you have never stayed in one, head to Cable and try the Perry Pines Yurt for an updated version of the traditional experience. The Perry Pines Yurt is only one mile from civilization (aka, Cable’s cafes, shops, and small businesses.)

While yurts are small and cozy, you will find all you need at Perry Pines: a queen bed, full kitchen, bathroom, and a cedar barrel sauna on the deck. As a bonus, guests can access the lake dock with a canoe, paddleboards, life jackets, and fishing equipment.

BONUS: Cable Community Farm, where you can run, walk, hike, or bike your favorite trail, is only half a mile away.

Castle (Photos from Airbnb)

The Castle Vineyard, Cleveland

If you’re dreaming of an Italian escape, but don’t have the time (or money) to plan a Tuscan countryside escape, a trip to The Castle Vineyard is the next best thing. This luxury property, nestled in 20 acres of Manitowoc County’s rolling hills, just opened to guests this year.

The property’s design elements take a mixture of inspiration from Tuscan vineyards, European castles, Wisconsin barns, mid-century industry, and traditional churches.

The Castle has four bedrooms and can sleep up to 12 guests, making it a good choice for family getaways or large groups. A Baby Grand sits in the piano room, while a handcrafted kitchen table and a 1914 John Deere plow add character to the dining room. You’ll also find a wine hall with wood sourced from the original Johnsonville Brat smokehouses’ floor joists, 32 whiskey barrels from Maker’s Mark Whiskey in Kentucky, and a theater room in the castle.

Don’t forget to get outside, too, and stroll through the on-site vineyard to see more than 10 varieties of grapes.

BONUS: Whistling Straits Golf Course, with its stunning location along Lake Michigan and a restaurant with a “British flair,” is only 10 minutes away.

Photos from Airbnb

Private Island Home, Presque Isle

For the ultimate private fall getaway, head to Katinka Lake on the Wisconsin-Michigan border. This three-bedroom private island getaway on the 170-acre Katinka Lake is known for its musky, panfish, bass, and walleye fishing. Only low-wake boats are welcome on the lake, so you can plan for ample peace and quiet.

The four-acre island has more than 2,100 feet of shoreline to explore, in addition to stone granite paths throughout. Feel free to bring your dogs, as the home welcomes furry friends, who will love exploring the island, too. If you aren’t interested in fishing, relax by the fireplace or take in the natural surroundings from a comfy chair on the patio.

BONUS: The North Lakeland Discovery Center, only 15 minutes away, is home to dozens of exploration trails as well as events throughout the air, showcasing the area’s flora and fauna.