The Union Center native will once again have the freedom he fought for overseas.

Ervin Mulkey has spent more than 30 years of his life confined to a wheelchair. Paralyzed after falling off a tank during Operation Desert Storm, the US Army veteran rolls around in a standard two-wheeler. Or should we say, rolled around.

Tuesday, Ervin, who lives in Union Center, made the trip to Madison for what he thought was the opportunity to train other veterans living with mobile limitations. He quickly found out that was a ruse.

Instead, Ervin was greeted by Jeff Nachreiner, the president of Property Loss Specialist, LLC, who surprised him with the “Cadillac” of wheelchairs: an all-terrain, customizable Action Track Chair. The $15,000 chair will give Ervin back many of the freedoms he’s missed over the past three decades. Once again, he’ll be able to easily navigate Wisconsin’s outdoors and enjoy time in nature.

Jeff found Ervin after learning about the Wisconsin branch of Paralyzed Veterans of America, a national organization that helps injured servicemen and women regain their mobility.

“These folks have literally died for us, and in this gentleman’s case, he was severely injured for life,” Jeff said, nodding to Ervin. “Veterans are very important, and we felt we needed to do something for ours.”

Jeff plans to donate power chairs to more veterans in the future, but in the meantime, he’s encouraging others to give to organizations like Paralyzed Veterans of America.

“I cannot imagine what their families have gone through over the years, so I’m happy to know their lives will get better with this new mobility,” he said.

“We’re challenging others to donate, so that more veterans can get out and enjoy nature with their loved ones.”

