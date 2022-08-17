New public opinion research conducted by Public Policy Polling demonstrates broad support among Wisconsinites for the work of the January 6 Select Committee and significant concerns over Republican Senator Ron Johnson’s role in the fake electors plot.

Commissioned by the Defend Democracy Project, the statewide poll of voters conducted by landline and text messaging found that:

86% of Wisconsinites had seen or heard information disclosed by the January 6 committee through the course of their first eight public hearings,

60% of Wisconsinites say the committee’s work is important to protecting democracy,

More than 60% of Wisconsinites and more than 50% of Independents have ‘serious’ or ‘very serious’ concerns about former President Trump and his allies’ conduct towards Mike Pence and lies about an election he knew had lost,

55% of Wisconsinites are concerned (50% ‘very concerned’) about Sen. Johnson’s role in trying to put fake elector documents from Wisconsin and Michigan into the former Vice President’s hands on January 6th, including 57% of independents.

The Select Committee paused their public hearings for the month of August but have confirmed they are examining additional evidence around Trump’s plot to overturn the results of the 2020 election. More hearings are expected in the fall.



The full results of the poll can be found online here.