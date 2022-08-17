(Sean Thew/Pool via AP) Capitol Riot Investigation
(Sean Thew/Pool via AP)

New public opinion research conducted by Public Policy Polling demonstrates broad support among Wisconsinites for the work of the January 6 Select Committee and significant concerns over Republican Senator Ron Johnson’s role in the fake electors plot.

Commissioned by the Defend Democracy Project, the statewide poll of voters conducted by landline and text messaging found that: 

  • 86% of Wisconsinites had seen or heard information disclosed by the January 6 committee through the course of their first eight public hearings,
  • 60% of Wisconsinites say the committee’s work is important to protecting democracy,
  • More than 60% of Wisconsinites and more than 50% of Independents have ‘serious’ or ‘very serious’ concerns about former President Trump and his allies’ conduct towards Mike Pence and lies about an election he knew had lost,
  • 55% of Wisconsinites are concerned (50% ‘very concerned’) about Sen. Johnson’s role in trying to put fake elector documents from Wisconsin and Michigan into the former Vice President’s hands on January 6th, including 57% of independents.

The Select Committee paused their public hearings for the month of August but have confirmed they are examining additional evidence around Trump’s plot to overturn the results of the 2020 election. More hearings are expected in the fall.


The full results of the poll can be found online here.

Joe Zepecki

Joe Zepecki A veteran political strategist, Joe Zepecki has worked on campaigns for President, Governor, US Senate, Congress and more. He served President Obama at the Small Business Administration in Washington, DC. Joe lives in Milwaukee and is the Founder and President of Zepecki Communications.

President Joe Biden signs the Democrats' landmark climate change and health care bill in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, as from left, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., House Majority Whip Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N.J., and Rep. Kathy Castor, D-Fla., watch. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Analysis Ron Johnson’s NO Vote on the Inflation Reduction Act, Explained
FILE - Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels speaks as he appears with former President Donald Trump at a rally in Waukesha, Wis., on Aug. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File) Analysis Tim Michels Opposes Marriage Equality
FILE - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks at Cumberland Elementary School, July 8, 2021, in Whitefish Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer, File) Analysis Evers Putting Rescue Plan Dollars To Work Expanding Mental Health Workforce