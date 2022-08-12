Amid rising inflation, and pay bumps not on par with the fast-rising cost of living, teachers hope #ClearTheList will prepare them for a new school year.

“Hi there! I am a music teacher in a small suburban school in Muskego, WI.”

“Hello! I am a second grade teacher in Green Bay.”

The posts are everywhere. Just days before the start of a new school year, Facebook is brimming with requests from teachers across the state and country.

“I am one of the 4K teachers in the district. We are moving to a full-day program this year.”

“I am starting at a new school, and I am hoping for a fresh start in my career.”

It’s unclear who posted first, but the #ClearTheList campaign is believed to have been started by a first-year Texas teacher in 2019. Struggling to afford new school supplies, she posted her Amazon wish list on social media, and soon, other educators started doing the same. Quickly, a viral trend was born: with parents, school leaders, and even celebrities buying markers, folders, and more to help millions of teachers across the country stock their classrooms.

According to the nonprofit AdoptAClassroom.org, teachers pay out-of-pocket for a large chunk of their own supplies– spending an average of $750 during the 2020-21 school year.

“Every little bit helps!”

“Thank you for your generosity!”

“It doesn’t matter if you’re a first-year teacher or if you’re a veteran,” reads the message on AdoptAClassroom.org’s website. “There’s a need every single year for supplies. You name it, we need it.”

How to Help

Search #ClearTheList, #ClearTheList2022, or #ClearTheListWisconsin on Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter to find teachers in need in your community. Educators from Altoona to Whitewater are asking for help!

Post in local Facebook groups to ask if anyone has a list to share. Some teachers are hesitant to initiate a post, but happy (& relieved) to share their link when asked.

How to Get Help

Go to amazon.com/wishlist. Click “Create a List.” Click “More” (at the top right) and select “Manage List.” Mark list as “Public” and add in your shipping information. Search for products on Amazon and click “Add to List.”

Many Wisconsin teachers are sharing their lists on their own Facebook pages, local community pages, or groups like Nextdoor, but they can also share them on Get Your Teach On’s website– a company that specializes in professional development training for teachers.