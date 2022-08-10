Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers announced recently that more than $14 million in federal funds will be put towards expanding the mental health workforce in the Badger State. The commitment from Evers will go specifically to addressing the shortage of mental health providers who work with young people.

In the wake of the pandemic, our kids are in crisis. Sadly, Republicans are doing more to exacerbate the problem than address it.

That’s where the American Rescue Plan, passed exclusively by Democrats in Congress and signed into law by Democratic President Joe Biden, comes in. Using Rescue Plan funds disbursed to Wisconsin, Evers is directing $5 million to Children’s Wisconsin for a pediatric mental health walk-in clinic and to establish a residency program for students. The rest of the $14 million will go to UW-Whitewater to expand its training programs for aspiring mental health care workers.

The unfortunate reality facing Wisconsin kids today is that every single adult in this state surely knows of a young person struggling with their mental health. For far too long, far too many of those kids have struggled to get the care they need simply to due to workforce shortages.

Put another way, the demand for pediatric mental health care has been far greater than the supply. Governor Evers clearly recognizes that, and is taking action to address it.



If you, or someone you know, is in crisis, there are many resources available, many of which can be found here.