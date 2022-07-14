The Democratic Party’s “Defend Choice” Week of Action includes a new TV ad in Wisconsin that directs viewers to go to DefendChoice.org to get involved in the nationwide effort to protect abortion access.

Are you angry that the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which guaranteed the constitutional right to abortion? Are you looking for a way to get involved in your community and fight for abortion rights? If so, you may be the target audience for a new TV ad that the Democratic National Committee (DNC) is airing in Wisconsin.

The ad—part of the DNC’s “Defend Choice” Week of Action taking place this week—features comments from top Republicans celebrating the demise of Roe and talking about how they could pass a nationwide ban if they regain control of the federal government.

The ad then directs viewers to get involved in the nationwide effort to protect abortion access at DefendChoice.org. Through the online hub, volunteers can get connected to the Democratic Party’s coordinated field campaign in Wisconsin and sign up to fight for abortion rights by calling and texting voters to get them mobilized and engaged.

“Republicans have made clear over and over again that overturning Roe v. Wade is just the beginning – they won’t stop until abortion in illegal in every state, not just Wisconsin,” said DNC Chair Jaime Harrison. “The DNC is making sure Wisconsinites know that Republicans are hellbent on banning abortion with no exceptions for rape or incest. Republicans are trying to take away their rights, but we can fight back by organizing and working to elect Democrats up and down the ballot in Wisconsin this November.”

The effort follows a series of digital ads from the DNC and an in-person “Defend Choice” event held Wednesday in Madison.

Gov. Tony Evers, state Rep. Lisa Subeck (D-Madison), and Dane County Supervisor April Kigeya appeared at the event to raise awareness of the Republican Party’s extreme, anti-abortion agenda. They also emphasized the importance of electing pro-choice lawmakers in Wisconsin, where a 173-year-old abortion ban is now in place following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade last month.

Under the law, abortions are only allowed in order to save the mother’s life, and doctors who perform illegal abortions could be charged with felonies and face up to six years in prison and $10,000 in fines.

“I have never heard so much anger and concern on any issue as this. That’s what happens when, overnight, you take away and make every woman in the state of Wisconsin, including all seven of my granddaughters, second-class citizens,” Gov. Evers said on Wednesday. “I’m going to do everything I can to protect access to abortion because I don’t think a law that was written before the Civil War, or before women secured the right to vote, should be used to dictate these intimate decisions on reproductive health.”

Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul have filed a lawsuit challenging the 1849 law, arguing that is unenforceable because it conflicts with abortion measures Republican lawmakers passed under former Gov. Scott Walker that banned abortion after five months.

“It is absolutely critical that we are mobilizing every single supporter here in the state and every single voter to re-elect Governor Evers, to defeat Ron Johnson, and to elect Democrats up and down the ticket. Now more than ever, this is personal,” added state Rep. Subeck. “The stakes are high – abortion is on the ballot. And it’s not just abortion, it is about the freedom to make our own decisions about when and if we start a family.”