Explosive testimony from a White House aide shows Trump encouraged violence from crowd he knew was armed

Cassidy Hutchinson, a top aide to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, testified Tuesday that former President Donald Trump knew there’d be violence on Jan. 6, 2021, didn’t care, encouraged it, and even wanted to go to the US Capitol to join the armed mob as they attacked the Capitol and sought to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.



Here are four major takeaways from the hearing: