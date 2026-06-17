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Juneteenth celebrations, parades, and events in Wisconsin–June 19-21.

This weekend, Wisconsin communities are coming together to honor and celebrate Juneteenth. Find a Juneteenth event near you, June 19-June 21.

People dance as they celebrate during a Juneteenth commemoration at Leimert Park Plaza on Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
People dance as they celebrate during a Juneteenth commemoration on Saturday, June 19, 2021 (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu).

This weekend, Wisconsinites are coming together to honor and celebrate Juneteenth, marking the day when the last enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, were finally informed of their freedom.

For generations, Black Americans have celebrated Juneteenth through parades and community events. In 2021, Juneteenth—June 19—became a federal holiday after Congress passed legislation that was signed into law by President Joe Biden. Today, communities across Wisconsin continue the tradition with events that honor Juneteenth’s history, culture, and significance. 

Find a Juneteenth event near you:

Beloit: Juneteenth Day at Riverside Park

Saturday, June 20: Rising Queens Inc., is hosting a family-friendly event with cultural education, music, food, and local vendors at Riverside Park.

Beloit: YMCA Juneteenth Celebration

Saturday, June 20: YWCA Rock County and the Elite Ladies of Beloit are hosting a Juneteenth celebration at Telfer Park, featuring a day of learning, cultural activities, and family-friendly fun, along with live music, food, and local vendors.

Eau Claire: Uniting Bridges Juneteenth Celebration

Friday, June 19: Juneteenth celebration at Carson Park will bring the community together to reflect and celebrate freedom for all through music, food, education, entertainment, and activities for kids.

Kenosha: Juneteenth Celebration 2026

Saturday, June 20: Kenosha’s main Juneteenth celebration is taking place at Lincoln Park on Saturday, featuring live entertainment, a basketball tournament, games for kids, food trucks, and local vendors.

La Croose: Juneteenth Celebration 

Saturday, June 20: The 5th annual La Crosse Juneteenth Celebration will offer a day of music, dancing, food, local vendors, and community connection at Riverside Park. 

Kenosha: Kenosha Juneteenth

Madison: Juneteenth Celebration

Saturday, June 20: Madison’s 37th Annual Juneteenth Celebration kicks off with a community parade down South Park Street at 11:00 a.m., followed by family-friendly festivities, including live music, cultural performances, and vendors at Penn Park.

McFarland: Juneteenth Celebration

Saturday, June 20: The 4th Annual Juneteenth Celebration in McFarland will be held at Arnold Larson Park. This family-friendly event, hosted by the McFarland High School Black Student Union and the McFarland Equity Project, will feature guest speakers, food and drinks, games, music, and face painting.

Milwaukee: Juneteenth Jubilee Parade and Celebration

Friday, June 19: Milwaukee’s 55th annual Juneteenth celebration, hosted by Northcott Neighborhood House, is themed “Honoring the Past and Empowering the Future” and will feature a Jubilee Parade, a Juneteenth Pageant, and a vibrant street festival on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

RELATED: Black Americans mark Juneteenth amid rollback of freedoms

PLUS: Your guide to Pride Month in Wisconsin

Have an event to add? Email State Organizing Coordinator, Abigail Deatrick, abigail@couriernewsroom.com with details (please send details at least one week before the event).

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