Black Americans mark Juneteenth amid rollback of freedoms | Opinion

By James E. Causey, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Juneteenth is my favorite holiday because it acknowledges and celebrates Black freedom, resilience, and history.

Unlike many holidays, it is not centered on military victories, religious observances or commercial traditions. It commemorates June 19, 1865, when enslaved people in Texas finally learned they were free, more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

The date symbolizes freedom finally reaching people who had been denied it for generations.

This year’s Juneteenth feels especially significant.

Across the country, debates over race, civil rights, voting rights, diversity initiatives, and the teaching of African American history have moved from political talking points to public policy. Questions about whose history is taught, whose experiences are acknowledged, and whose opportunities are protected have become central issues in American life.

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For many Black Americans, those debates are deeply personal because they touch on rights and opportunities that previous generations fought to secure.

Juneteenth is not simply a celebration of the end of enslavement. It is also a reminder that freedom has always required vigilance, said Rob Smith, a history professor at Marquette University.

“Juneteenth forces us to think about what freedom actually means,” Smith said. “It’s not just about emancipation. It’s about citizenship, opportunity, political participation, and the ongoing struggle to ensure those rights are protected.”

Trump Administration has moved aggressively to reverse progress

That is why this Juneteenth arrives at a pivotal moment. The Trump administration has moved aggressively to eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion programs across the federal government and has pressured other institutions to follow suit, cutting vital government funding if they don’t comply. Supporters argue the changes promote merit and equal treatment, while critics contend they weaken efforts designed to address longstanding racial inequities.

At the same time, battles over how African American history is taught in schools and workplaces continue to intensify. In addition, the U.S. Supreme Court has sharply curbed the Voting Rights Act, leading to the elimination of Black congressional districts in the deep South.

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Whether one agrees with these changes or not, they have reignited a national conversation about race, power and opportunity in America — the same issues that have shaped the Black experience since emancipation.

Juneteenth is more than a celebration of the past.

It is a reminder that the struggle over the meaning of freedom did not end in 1865.

True freedom means more than emancipation alone

Freedom is only meaningful if people have access to opportunity.

That has always been the unfinished story of Juneteenth, and Black Americans.

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The formerly enslaved men and women who learned they were free in Texas on June 19, 1865, did not suddenly gain wealth, economic security, political power or equal protection under the law.

Freedom was followed by a long struggle for jobs, education, voting rights and economic opportunity.

And that struggle never really ended.

For generations, Black Americans have faced barriers to homeownership, quality education and economic mobility because of policies that were designed to deny them equal opportunity.

That is why many African Americans view Juneteenth as more than a celebration of freedom. They see it as a reminder that freedom without opportunity is incomplete.

Today, the gains achieved through generations of struggle are under pressure. Concerns about employment, civil rights protections, diversity initiatives and economic opportunity have created uncertainty at a moment when many Black families are already facing financial strain.

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True freedom was and is still impeded by housing discrimination, wide education gaps and lack of economic mobility related to a history of racist policies that were meant to keep Black Americans from achieving greater equality. The redrawing of political maps to favor Republicans is one example.

While the nation’s unemployment rate has risen in recent months, some economists and civil rights advocates argue that Black Americans are experiencing economic pain at a disproportionate rate.

If you’re looking for a job right now, you already know the labor market feels different than it did just a few years ago. And for many workers fortunate enough to be employed, raises and promotions are becoming harder to come by as employers brace for economic uncertainty.

Critics argue that the economic challenges facing Black workers are not solely the result of market conditions. They point to policy decisions by the Trump administration, including the elimination of federal diversity programs and significant reductions in parts of the federal workforce, as factors that could disproportionately affect African Americans.

Those concerns are amplified by the fact that federal employment has historically served as one of the most reliable pathways to the middle class for Black Americans.

Olugbenga Ajilore, chief economist at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, recently noted that federal employment has long provided stable jobs and benefits for Black workers.

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“The federal government has always been a place where Black people have been able to find employment — quality jobs, benefits, things like that,” Ajilore told Axios.

This is a major change from just a few years ago.

In May 2023, the U.S. Department of Labor reported that Black workers were landing jobs at record levels. The Black unemployment rate fell to 4.7% in April 2023, the first time it had dropped below 5% since the government began tracking Black unemployment in 1972.

For many African Americans, those gains represented more than statistics. They reflected generations of struggle to gain access to economic opportunities long denied.

That is why so many Black Americans are paying close attention to policies that could affect employment, education, voting rights and economic mobility.

Those issues are not separate from the story of Juneteenth.

They are the latest chapter.

I first learned about ‘Jubilee Day’ from my grandfather

Juneteenth is a personal holiday for me.

While Milwaukee has celebrated Juneteenth since 1972 — making it one of the longest-running annual Juneteenth celebrations in the United States — I first discovered the holiday on my grandparents’ farm in Gloster, Mississippi, on June 19, 1979.

My grandfather called it Jubilee Day.

I will never forget the first time I celebrated that special day or learned what it meant.

My grandfather woke me up before sunrise so I could finish my chores early. That meant milking cows, feeding the hogs, and making sure the dogs were cared for before the heat settled over the farm.

Afterward, he pointed me toward my grandmother’s strawberry patch and told me to pick a bowl of the ripest berries I could find.

When I brought them back, he washed them off, popped a few into his mouth, and smiled.

“Now that’s what freedom must have tasted like,” he said.

I didn’t fully understand what he meant then, but I do now. Later that morning, he took me into town and bought bottles of strawberry soda. We never bought strawberry soda for the house, which made the occasion feel even more special. He even let me drink one on the ride home.

By the time we returned, my grandmother, Ruth Pinkney, was already rolling dough for her famous strawberry pie.

As the day went on, friends from church and neighbors from across the community gathered in my grandparents’ front yard.

Then my grandfather, Orelious Pinkney, stood up and spoke.

He talked about Jubilee Day. He talked about freedom. He talked about the importance of the color red.

He told us the red strawberries, the red soda, and the red pie filling represented the blood shed by those who fought for freedom and those who sacrificed so future generations could live with greater opportunity than they had known.

When he finished speaking, my grandmother passed around cups filled with strawberry soda and pie.

We raised a cup to those who came before us.

To those who struggled.

To those who sacrificed.

To those who never stopped believing freedom was possible.

Of all the memories I have of my grandparents, that one remains my favorite.

It was more than a family gathering. It was an education.

Not the kind found in a textbook or classroom, but the kind passed down from one generation to the next.

That’s why Juneteenth means so much to me.

It reminds me that freedom is not self-sustaining. Every generation inherits it, protects it, and expands it for the next.

So, this Juneteenth, celebrate.

Enjoy the music. Enjoy the food. Enjoy the fellowship.

But also remember those who made the sacrifices that made the celebration possible.

Remember that the struggle for freedom did not end in 1865; it continues in 2026.

Stop over and say hello

If you’re celebrating Milwaukee’s 55th annual Juneteenth along Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive (from Center to Ring streets), stop by and say hello.

I’ll be at the Journal Sentinel booth next to the PBS/Black Nouveau remote truck at the corner of King Drive and Burleigh streets, raising a cup to freedom and remembering the people who taught me what it truly means.

Reach James E. Causey at jcausey@jrn.com; follow him on X @jecausey.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.