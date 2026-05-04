Welcome to this week’s Wisconsin View and Badger State Buzz—two staples of the UpNorthNews newsletter. If you want to see the Badger State Buzz as soon as it drops each week, make sure you’re subscribed. And if you’d like your photo featured, like reader Alex R. capturing this awesome photo of a chipmunk in Green Bay, just reply to any newsletter with your submission.

Now, onto your Badger State Buzz:

5 de Mayo Celebration + Mariachi, Two Rivers (May 5)

Commemorate the holiday with food and drink specials, including a raffle entry with a margarita pitcher purchase, while enjoying live mariachi-style music.

RELATED: 8 restaurants in Milwaukee where kids can eat for free

Cinco de Mayo – Margarita Workshop, Waukesha (May 5)

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This Cinco de Mayo celebration features margarita mixology, taste tests, and a drink flight. Pair it with tapas, including tacos, burritos, and Mexican corn.

Fiesta Latina, Darlington (May 9)

Celebrate the cultures of Latin America with authentic cuisines, sports tournaments, and a live mariachi band.

River Prairie Festival, Altoona (May 9)

This arts celebration features local vendors, live music, food trucks, and activities for all ages, including yoga, a rubber duck race, and a scavenger hunt.

May Festival, New London (May 8-10)

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Enjoy a day of community fun with carnival rides, games, craft vendors, food, drinks, and live music.

The Past Passed Here, Chippewa Falls (May 8-10)

Explore the late 1700s and early 1800s with an immersive, family-friendly experience that educates guests about Chippewa County’s history through historic reenactments, music, food, and hands-on activities.

RELATED: Festivals, arts, more things to do in the Milwaukee area in spring 2026

That’s all for this week’s Buzz. If you’re heading to one of these events or catch a stunning Wisconsin scene, be sure to reply to any of our daily newsletters with a photo. We love seeing your view of our state.