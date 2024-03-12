Madison, a city known for its picturesque landscapes and vibrant cultural offerings, has a pizza scene that stands out as a testament to the locals’ discerning taste buds and Wisconsin’s great cheeses. Madison residents take their pizza seriously, and navigating the plethora of pizza parlors can be a daunting task. To simplify the decision-making process, we reached out to our readers to uncover their top choices for the best pizza in Madison. After tallying the votes, we are thrilled to unveil the three best pizza parlors in Madison, as voted by UpNorthNews readers.

Salvatore’s Tomato Pies: Where Thick-Crust Mastery Meets Fresh Ingredients

Topping the list of Madison’s best pizza parlors is Salvatore’s Tomato Pies. Renowned for their mastery of thick-crust pizzas and commitment to using the freshest ingredients, Salvatore’s has become a local favorite. The distinctive flavors and textures of their pizzas set them apart in Madison’s competitive pizza landscape.

PIZZA AND POLITICS: That’s Amore!

Named after several members of owner Patrick DePula’s family, Salvatore’s wears its Italian traditions on its sleeve, with a focus on details that’s hard to match.

One of Salvatore’s standout dishes is its flagship Tomato Pie, a magnificent spin on the traditional margherita. This classic masterpiece showcases the simplicity and quality of their ingredients. The vibrant tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, and fragrant basil meld together on a satisfyingly chewy crust, creating a culinary experience that captures the essence of authentic Italian pizza.

Grampa’s Pizzeria: A Cozy Retreat for Artisanal Pizza Enthusiasts

Nestled in the heart of Madison, Grampa’s Pizzeria offers patrons a cozy and inviting setting where they can indulge in artisanal pizzas crafted with creativity and care. The unique toppings and combinations found at Grampa’s keep customers returning for more, turning each visit into a delightful exploration of flavors.

A must-try dish at Grampa’s is the Finocchio. This delectable creation combines the savory goodness of sausage with the brightness of fennel and sweetness of Anaheim peppers, creating a harmonious blend of flavors that exemplifies the innovative spirit of Grampa’s Pizzeria. The cozy ambiance and friendly service add an extra layer of enjoyment to the overall dining experience.

Pizza Brutta: Neapolitan Elegance in Every Slice

For those craving the authentic taste of Neapolitan-style pizza, Pizza Brutta stands out as a Madison gem. Specializing in pizzas cooked to perfection in a wood-fired oven, Pizza Brutta achieves a delicate balance of flavors in every bite. The emphasis on quality ingredients and traditional preparation methods sets Pizza Brutta apart in the Madison pizza scene.

For a truly special meal, try the Romano. The saltiness of prosciutto combined with the peppery freshness of arugula creates a symphony of flavors that dance on the taste buds. The wood-fired crust adds a delightful smokiness, making each slice a culinary masterpiece.