WATCH: What happens when you drop a ginormous pumpkin from the sky?

OH MY GOURD! 🎃

What happens when you drop a 1,000 pound candy-filled pumpkin from high up in the sky?

This giant pumpkin drop is part of the annual River Prairie Ginormous Pumpkin Festival in Altoona. Giant pumpkin growers brought their prized possessions to the pumpkin weigh-off earlier in the day.

The 2025 winner was Jim Ford of Fon du Lac with his pumpkin weighing 2,469 pounds.