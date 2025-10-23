tr?id=&ev=PageView&noscript=
WATCH: Raising Wisconsin: Understand epidemiology

By UpNorthNews Staff

October 23, 2025
Hey Wisconsinites, this week on Raising Wisconsin, Dr. Kellie explores how understanding epidemiology and practicing good hygiene go hand-in-hand to keep diseases at bay and protect your family’s health!

