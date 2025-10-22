The Green Bay Packers are accepting submissions to their Character Playbook Community Impact Project until Friday. (Tony Webster/CC BY 2.0).

Middle school students have until Oct. 24 to enter the Character Playbook Community Impact Project. Here’s what you need to know about the Packers program.

Calling all middle school-aged students in Wisconsin! For the sixth year in a row, the Green Bay Packers are organizing their Character Playbook Community Impact Project, and they’re requesting proposals until Friday, October 24. The team will be selecting proposals centered around ideas that will create a positive impact on the community, neighborhood, or school the students hail from.

Participants must work with either a school in Wisconsin or a nonprofit organization to design and achieve their proposed idea. These projects can include anything from painting or cleaning a common space in the school or neighborhood, to organizing a community garden. They may also include ideas such as donating food to a local shelter, building welcome kits for immigrant and refugee families, or assisting at a nearby senior center.

Adults assisting in the application process must clarify how much they think the project will cost (the Packers are offering between $250-$500 per project), when it will start and end, and who it will benefit, among other details. A project supervisor must be selected in advance.

All interested student groups or schools may submit their information and proposals through this link prior to the deadline.

How are winners selected and what do they receive?

After all submitted proposals have been reviewed, a select number of applications will be approved to present the student or school’s idea to Character Playbook representatives and members of the Green Bay Packers. These presentations will tentatively be held between November 19 and 21.

From there, the reps and players will decide which projects will receive a $250-$500 award grant. The funds are allocated from the NFL Volunteerism Grant. All chosen recipients will be notified before December 1. The selected projects will need to be completed prior to the school year’s end.

If you have any additional questions, you’re encouraged to reach out to Amanda Wery, who works in the community outreach department for the Packers. Her email is [email protected].

This article first appeared on Good Info News Wire and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

