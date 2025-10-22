tr?id=&ev=PageView&noscript=
Wisconsin News You Can Use

WATCH: In case anyone’s wondering, Susan’s fine

By UpNorthNews Staff

October 22, 2025

In case anyone’s wondering, Susan’s fine… her trust issues, however, are not 😮‍💨😂

🎥: New Berlin Public Library

Author

CATEGORIES: LOCAL VIDEO
LOCAL VIDEO
Related Stories
Share This