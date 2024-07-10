August in Green Bay: 7 can’t-miss events

From taking in the arts and enjoying food to walking on the wild side, August is full of exciting things to try in Green Bay. Here are seven can’t-miss events.

Ah, August in Wisconsin. Badger State summer is in full swing, with warm weather, local gardens bursting with produce, and day trips to the Great Lakes always on the table. But why let the fun stop there? In Green Bay, August is a great month to get out and enjoy the city – whether on your own, with friends, or as a family adventure.

But where to begin? Well, you’re in luck — from taking in the arts and enjoying food and drink to walking on the wild side, August is full of exciting things to try in Green Bay. Get out your calendar and take a look at some of these events, for a Green Bay August full of exciting things to do:

1. Go for a garden getaway with the family

Have you ever been to Green Bay’s Botanical Garden? Whether you’re a seasoned plant lover, or wouldn’t know a dahlia from a daisy, you’re welcome here! And August is the ideal time to plan a trip, as every Wednesday in August, the Green Bay Botanical Garden hosts Getaway Wednesdays, with buy one, get one free admission, Discovery Stations for the whole family to enjoy, and express guided tours to take advantage of high summer in the gardens.

2. Enjoy a drink with a view at Heritage Hill

Looking for a way to unwind this summer? Starting August 13, Heritage Hill State Historical Park presents their Sunset Sips event series. Enjoy these free-to-attend evenings, which feature different local wineries every week. Grab a glass and relax on the balcony of the park’s Education Center, or stroll the outdoor spaces, wine in hand, and make the most of the long summer evenings.

3. Flex your literary muscles at the Green Bay Zine Spectacular

This August 10, for the second year running, the Brown County Library — Central Branch is hosting the Green Bay Zine Spectacular! What’s a zine, you ask? Let alone a zine spectacular? Zines, or small-scale, handmade indie magazines, have been a staple of music and pop culture enthusiasts for decades, and at the Green Bay Zine Spectacular, you can check out a host of local zines, including fiction and nonfiction publications, and even learn to make one of your own!

4. Meet some scaly new friends at a wildlife expo

Everyone knows that Wisconsin can be a wild place to live — but how about meeting some wildlife up close? You and your whole family can make some new friends at the Scaled Up Reptile Expo on August 11. Whether you’re a lizard lover or merely intrigued by iguanas, you can come down to meet some reptiles, stock up on the supplies needed to care for them, and learn about their care and hints from the experts.

5. Cast away at Algoma Shanty Days

Ahoy, Wisconsinites! While not in Green Bay proper, the nearby town of Algoma is hosting its annual Shanty Days on August 9-11. For three days, celebrate beautiful Lake Michigan on its shores at Crescent Beach. Highlights of this family-friendly festival include live music, fishing and volleyball competitions, a 5k walk/run, and even a parade!

6. Try a taste of Green Bay at the Titletown Night Market

Who doesn’t love a good farmer’s market? Especially in August, when the Badger State is bursting with delicious fresh foods from local suppliers. But if you want a twist on the traditional farmer’s market, head on down to the Titletown Night Market, where every Thursday evening in August, you can shop for food, drink, and more in the shadow of Lambeau Field. Check the schedule too, for live music from different local bands every week!

7. Watch Wisconsin’s wondrous waterskiers

While summer days are great for watching baseball, volleyball, and more — in Wrightsville this August, you can check out a different kind of athletic display. The Waterboard Warriors is a nonprofit water skiing show team with bi-weekly shows throughout August on Tuesdays and Thursdays. This year, their shows are built around the theme of their move to Wisconsin, so they’re a perfect way to celebrate the state this summer!

This article first appeared on Good Info News Wire and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.