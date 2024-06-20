Fourth of July in Wisconsin: Your guide to the best fireworks

We rounded up the most dazzling fireworks shows happening this Fourth of July in Wisconsin.

It wouldn’t be a proper Fourth of July celebration without fireworks lighting up the sky. Nearly every Wisconsin community hosts its own spectacular fireworks show, on or around July 4. Here are the best of the best around the state that you won’t want to miss.

The best fireworks in Milwaukee

Brown Deer

Hosted at the Village Park and Pond, fireworks at this village’s Fourth of July Celebration kick off at 9:30 p.m. and are preceded earlier in the day, starting at 3 p.m., with food trucks and live music.

Cudahy

This community’s fireworks display starts crackling at 9:15 p.m. in Sheridan Park. Earlier in the day Cudahy hosts a kids’ bike parade, live music, kids’ games, and a veterans reception throughout the community.

Franklin

Spanning five days (July 3-7), Franklin’s Independence Celebration includes fireworks on July 4 at Lions Legend Park at 9:30 p.m., with a parade and ice-cream social earlier that day. Then, the next night, there is a drone light show, also at 9:30 p.m.

Glendale

Kletzsch Park is ground central for the community’s Fourth of July festivities, including a parade, food-truck festival, children’s activities, bounce house, face painting and henna tattoos, live music, and the main event: fireworks at 9 p.m.

Greenfield

Along Layton Avenue, in Konkel Park, Greenfield’s fireworks kick off at 9:45 p.m. but there are also activities earlier in the day, such as a parade, free ice cream, and live music and entertainment.

Milwaukee County Parks

Spanning 10 Milwaukee County Parks—Alcott Park, Gordon Park, Humboldt Park, Jackson Park, Lake Park, Lincoln Park, Mitchell Park, Noyes Park, Washington Park, and Wilson Park—this show will start at 9:15 p.m. on July 4.

Oak Creek

A morning parade eases into nighttime fireworks at Lake Vista Park as part of the city-wide 4th of July festival, on July 4.

Shorewood

The Independence Day celebration in Shorewood on July 4 begins at 2 p.m. with a parade along North Oakland Avenue, followed by live music and fireworks in Atwood Park. The fireworks launch at 9 p.m.

West Allis

This city’s fireworks show will be on July 4 from 9:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., while on July 2 at 7 p.m. there’s a parade marking Independence Day. July 4 festivities take place at the West Allis Athletic Complex at Nathan Hale High School, beginning with live music and food trucks at 6:30 p.m.

Whitefish Bay

Perched above the beach, Klode Park is ground central for this community’s 4th of July celebration on July 4, starting at noon and including a fireworks display that evening.

The best fireworks in Madison

DeForest

Hosted in Firemans Park, DeForest’s 4th of July celebration (July 3-4) includes fireworks on July 3 at dusk. Other events include pony rides and a balloon artist for the kids, plus live music, a car show, food vendors, and a rock wall.

Monona

As part of the Monona Community Festival (July 2-4), hosted at Winnequah Park in Monona, fireworks will begin on July 4 at dusk. Earlier in the day is the Art Fair in the Park, a beer and wine tent, wine/cigar tasting, drag bingo, a kids’ bike parade, a classic car show, and more.

Shorewood Hills

Hosted at Blackhawk Country Club in Shorewood Hills, this community’s fireworks show is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. on July 4. At 5:30 p.m. is a family picnic and a parade takes place at 12:30 p.m., with an art fair also rounding out the fun.

The best fireworks in Green Bay

Downtown Green Bay’s Festival Foods Fire Over the Fox celebration on July 4 includes fireworks at dusk, taking off from Leicht Memorial Park. Live music, family activities, a bounce house, and food and drink will be hosted at the Neville Museum parking lot, along the Main Street Bridge and City Deck.

The best fireworks in the Fox Cities

Appleton

Scheduled to kick off at 9:45 p.m. on July 3, this city’s fireworks display will happen at Appleton Memorial Park.

Oshkosh

Capping off a night in Menominee Park with food trucks and other activities are fireworks at 9:45 p.m. on July 4, as part of Oshkosh’s 4th of July celebration. There’s a parade earlier in the day, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The best fireworks in Wisconsin Dells

While the main fireworks show is in downtown Wisconsin Dells (beginning at dusk, preceded by live music and kids’ activities like balloon twisting and caricature drawing), some of the resorts also light up the sky that night with their own fireworks, including Wilderness Resort and Chula Vista Resort.

This article first appeared on Good Info News Wire and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.