8 Wisconsin lakes where you can rent a stand-up paddleboard

Summer is here and everyone is heading lakeside to cool off and spend some time in the water. One of the best ways to spend your Wisconsin summer is by stand-up paddleboarding, also known as SUPing, on the water.

Stand-up paddleboarding is a fun, relaxing activity for people of all ages, and here in Wisconsin, there’s no shortage of lakes to enjoy SUP and many other activities you’ll enjoy this summer.

To make planning your trip easier, we looked at eight different lakes you can SUP on, where you can rent a paddleboard, and other fun things to do while you’re in the area.

Geneva Lake – Lake Geneva

Geneva Lake is known for its scenic beauty and sandy beaches. Lake Geneva’s busy downtown area has something for everyone, and of course, a great body of water to paddle on.

Where to rent – Make a paddle board reservation at Clear Water Outdoor or Lake Lawn Resort Marina.

What to do while you’re here – Lake Geneva has a vibrant downtown area with many restaurants and specialty shops.

Devils Lake spans 374 acres and is 47 feet deep, with an average of 30 feet in most spaces.

Where to rent – You can rent a paddle board on-site from Devil’s Lake State Park Concessions.

What to do while you’re here – You can also boat, kayak, or paddleboard, rock climb, fish, swim, and more. Enjoy a picnic lunch when you’re done adventuring near one of two sandy beaches or in the picnic area with a charcoal grill.

Mirror Lake – Baraboo

Mirror Lake lives up to its name with calm, clear water that gives off a mirror-like reflection of the surrounding natural area.

Where to rent – You can rent your paddleboard at Mirror Lake State Park. Standup paddleboards don’t require a reservation and come with a life jacket.

What to do while you’re here – Enjoy several other outdoor activities like biking, boating, camping, or fishing.

Lake Mendota – Middleton

Lake Mendota covers an impressive 9,852 acres making it the second largest inland lake in Wisconsin.

Where to rent – Marshall Boats: Boards and boat rentals

What to do while you’re here – After your excursion relax in Mendota County Park, on the northern shore of Lake Mendota.

Pewaukee Lake – Pewaukee

Pewaukee Lake is the largest lake in the Waukesha area stretching about five miles long.

Where to rent – Paddle Pewaukee offers single and multiple-day rentals.

What to do while you’re here – In addition to standard SUP-ing, you can also book lessons or try SUP Yoga, Strength, and Workout.

Sunset Lake – Amherst Junction

Sunset Lake is a high-quality, visitor-friendly lake spanning 63 acres.

Where to rent – Schmeeckle Reserve

What to do while you’re here – A boat landing and fishing are available. The park offers picnic tables, grills, and a boat ramp, along the east side of the lake.

Lake DuBay – Stevens Point

Although Lake DuBay is known for great fishing, you also will enjoy paddle boarding along the lake.

Where to rent – Tiki Beach Bar and Grill

What to do while you’re here – If you happen to stop by on a Thursday or Saturday, you can catch a delicious bite to eat and jam out to live music.

Clark Lake – Jacksonport (Door County)

Clark Lake is the second largest lake in the scenic Door County area, covering 865 acres and is about seven feet deep on average.

Where to rent – Cave Point Paddle & Pedal

What to do while you’re here – Clark Lake is also a favorite fishing destination because of its clear and calm water. Here you’ll find perch, bluegill, rock bass, largemouth bass, smallmouth bass, northern pike, and walleye — all native to the lake.

This article first appeared on Good Info News Wire and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.