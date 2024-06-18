Granite Post News Logo Image
VIDEO: Accountability for Nonprofit Hospitals

By UpNorthNews Staff

June 18, 2024

A petition urges ‘accountability’ for nonprofit hospitals’ medical debt practices.
Health equity advocates point to massive spending deficits, high CEO salaries, and gaps in regulation as evidence that nonprofit hospitals aren’t living up to their charitable promises. UpNorthNews Correspondent Mark (@markpochow) has the details:

