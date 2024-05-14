Granite Post News Logo Image
Wisconsin News You Can Use

VIDEO: Who is Pushing Wisconsinites Into More Medical Debt?

By Salina Heller

May 14, 2024

For the past 11 years, one state lawmaker, among others, has been fighting to get health care coverage to tens of thousands of people in Wisconsin, and one group of people has been blocking his proposals.

Meanwhile, the residents of Wisconsin racked up $1.3 billion in medical debt in 2022 alone.

@upnorthnews For the past 11 years, one state lawmaker, among others, has been fighting to get health care coverage to tens of thousands of people in Wisconsin, and one group of people has been blocking his proposals. Meanwhile, the residents of Wisconsin racked up $1.3 billion in medical debt in 2022 alone. #wisconsin #wisconsinnews #medicaldebt #debt ♬ original sound – UpNorthNews

Author

  • Salina Heller

    A former 15-year veteran of reporting local news for western Wisconsin TV and radio stations, Salina Heller also volunteers in community theater, helps organize the Chippewa Valley Air Show, and is kept busy by her daughter’s elementary school PTA meetings. She is a UW-Eau Claire alum.

    View all posts

CATEGORIES: LOCAL VIDEO

Politics

Local News

Related Stories
Share This