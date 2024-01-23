AI claims it can plan a trip anywhere in the world. So we tried it in Wisconsin.

Artificial Intelligence, or AI, can sound a little scary, but it can also be used for a lot of good!

Looking for something to do this weekend? We found a website that uses Chat GPT (AI technology) to plan a trip anywhere in the world. A basic version of the site, called forgemytrip.com, is completely free. Just enter where you want to go and when, and technology will take over–planning a morning, afternoon, and night itinerary in mere seconds.

We decided to put it to the test and plan a last-minute day trip to Chippewa Falls this Saturday. Here’s the itinerary we got:

☀️ Morning: Grab breakfast at Bridge Street and start the day with a guided tour of the Leinenkugel’s Brewery (a 15 minute drive from breakfast.)

🌥 Afternoon: Head to Chippewa Falls Museum of Industry and Technology to learn about the town’s history.

🌙 Evening: Grab something to eat at the Fill-Inn Station (6 minutes from the museum), and explore Lake Wissota State Park (20 minutes from dinner.)

HEADS UP: If you’re not subscribed to the site, forgemytrip.com won’t let you copy and paste your itinerary, so get ready to pull out your laptop, or grab a pad of paper to jot down notes!

Try It! Click Here to Plan a Trip to Anywhere in the World.