Granite Post News Logo Image
Wisconsin News You Can Use

AI claims it can plan a trip anywhere in the world. So we tried it in Wisconsin.

Credit: La Crosse Tribune

By Christina Lorey

January 23, 2024

Artificial Intelligence, or AI, can sound a little scary, but it can also be used for a lot of good!

Looking for something to do this weekend? We found a website that uses Chat GPT (AI technology) to plan a trip anywhere in the world. A basic version of the site, called forgemytrip.com, is completely free. Just enter where you want to go and when, and technology will take over–planning a morning, afternoon, and night itinerary in mere seconds.

RELATED: 7 Places to Put on Your Northwestern Wisconsin Bucket List

We decided to put it to the test and plan a last-minute day trip to Chippewa Falls this Saturday. Here’s the itinerary we got:

☀️ Morning: Grab breakfast at Bridge Street and start the day with a guided tour of the Leinenkugel’s Brewery (a 15 minute drive from breakfast.)

🌥 Afternoon: Head to Chippewa Falls Museum of Industry and Technology to learn about the town’s history.

🌙 Evening: Grab something to eat at the Fill-Inn Station (6 minutes from the museum), and explore Lake Wissota State Park (20 minutes from dinner.)

HEADS UP: If you’re not subscribed to the site, forgemytrip.com won’t let you copy and paste your itinerary, so get ready to pull out your laptop, or grab a pad of paper to jot down notes!

Try It! Click Here to Plan a Trip to Anywhere in the World.

Author

  • Christina Lorey

    Christina is an Edward R. Murrow-winning journalist and former producer, reporter, and anchor for TV stations in Madison and Moline. When she’s not writing or asking questions, you can find her volunteering with Girls on the Run, the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, and various mental health organizations.

    View all posts

CATEGORIES: THINGS TO DO

Politics

Local News

Related Stories
Share This