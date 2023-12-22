Granite Post News Logo Image
VIDEO: Ask A Kid: What Do You Want For Christmas?

By Salina Heller

December 22, 2023

Do you remember that one Christmas gift you really, really wanted? Was it those popular Furbies that are now making a comeback? Or before that, a Cabbage Patch doll? What do kids have on their wish lists these days? We asked a bunch of kids from the Bloomer Elementary School’s kindergarten classes what they were hoping for.

@upnorthnews Do you remember that one Christmas gift you really, really wanted? Was it those popular Furbies that are now making a comeback? Or before that, a Cabbage Patch doll? What do kids have on their wish lists these days? We asked a bunch of kids from the Bloomer Elementary School's kindergarten classes what they were hoping for. #wisconsin #wisconsinlife #wisconsinites ♬ original sound – UpNorthNews

Author

  • Salina Heller

    A former 15-year veteran of reporting local news for western Wisconsin TV and radio stations, Salina Heller also volunteers in community theater, helps organize the Chippewa Valley Air Show, and is kept busy by her daughter’s elementary school PTA meetings. She is a UW-Eau Claire alum.

    View all posts

CATEGORIES: LOCAL VIDEO

Politics

Local News

