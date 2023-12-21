Granite Post News Logo Image
Wisconsin News You Can Use
Granite Post News Logo Image

VIDEO: Wisconsin Woman Shares Her Painful Miscarriage Message

By Salina Heller

December 21, 2023

Losing a pregnancy can affect a woman and her family for many years. Decades after Cheryl Janey miscarried and had a stillbirth, the 66-year-old is sharing her story in hopes other women can avoid such trauma. Earlier this month, a Wisconsin judge reaffirmed her ruling from earlier this year that state law permits consensual medical abortions, handing abortion rights advocates a massive victory. Janey says she’s relieved doctors across the state can once again include abortions in essential reproductive health care.

@upnorthnews Losing a pregnancy can affect a woman and her family for many years. Decades after Cheryl Janey miscarried and had a stillbirth, the 66-year-old is sharing her story in hopes other women can avoid such trauma. Earlier this month, a Wisconsin judge reaffirmed her ruling from earlier this year that state law permits consensual medical abortions, handing abortion rights advocates a massive victory. Janey says she's relieved doctors across the state can once again include abortions in essential reproductive health care. #wisconsin #wisconsinnews #womensrigh #womensrights #reproductivehealthcare ♬ original sound – UpNorthNews

Author

  • Salina Heller

    A former 15-year veteran of reporting local news for western Wisconsin TV and radio stations, Salina Heller also volunteers in community theater, helps organize the Chippewa Valley Air Show, and is kept busy by her daughter’s elementary school PTA meetings. She is a UW-Eau Claire alum.

    View all posts

CATEGORIES: LOCAL VIDEO

Politics

Local News

Related Stories
Share This