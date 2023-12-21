VIDEO: Wisconsin Woman Shares Her Painful Miscarriage Message

Losing a pregnancy can affect a woman and her family for many years. Decades after Cheryl Janey miscarried and had a stillbirth, the 66-year-old is sharing her story in hopes other women can avoid such trauma. Earlier this month, a Wisconsin judge reaffirmed her ruling from earlier this year that state law permits consensual medical abortions, handing abortion rights advocates a massive victory. Janey says she’s relieved doctors across the state can once again include abortions in essential reproductive health care.

