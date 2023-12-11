Granite Post News Logo Image
Wisconsin News You Can Use
Granite Post News Logo Image

VIDEO: Oh Christmas Tree

By Salina Heller

December 11, 2023

OH CHRISTMAS TREE🎄 Do you put up a real tree? Wisconsin is ranked fifth in the nation for the number of trees harvested each year. Here, we’re lucky enough that getting a real tree is just a short drive to the nearest tree farm. For many families, it’s an important part of the holiday season.

@upnorthnews OH CHRISTMAS TREE🎄 Do you put up a real tree? Wisconsin is ranked fifth in the nation for the number of trees harvested each year. Here, we're lucky enough that getting a real tree is just a short drive to the nearest tree farm. For many families, it's an important part of the holiday season. #wisconsin #wisconsinnews #wisconsinoutdoors #discoverwisconsin ♬ original sound – UpNorthNews

Author

  • Salina Heller

    A former 15-year veteran of reporting local news for western Wisconsin TV and radio stations, Salina Heller also volunteers in community theater, helps organize the Chippewa Valley Air Show, and is kept busy by her daughter’s elementary school PTA meetings. She is a UW-Eau Claire alum.

    View all posts

CATEGORIES: LOCAL VIDEO

Politics

Local News

Related Stories
Share This