VIDEO: Oh Christmas Tree

OH CHRISTMAS TREE🎄 Do you put up a real tree? Wisconsin is ranked fifth in the nation for the number of trees harvested each year. Here, we’re lucky enough that getting a real tree is just a short drive to the nearest tree farm. For many families, it’s an important part of the holiday season.
@upnorthnews OH CHRISTMAS TREE🎄 Do you put up a real tree? Wisconsin is ranked fifth in the nation for the number of trees harvested each year. Here, we're lucky enough that getting a real tree is just a short drive to the nearest tree farm. For many families, it's an important part of the holiday season. #wisconsin #wisconsinnews #wisconsinoutdoors #discoverwisconsin ♬ original sound – UpNorthNews
Politics
Fake Trump electors settle a WI lawsuit against them by promising to cooperate with investigators, rescind false claims
The ten also agree to not serve as electors in the 2024 presidential election or any election with Trump on the ballot. A civil lawsuit against ten...
3 ways Wisconsin politics changed for the better in 2023
Welcome to the holiday season! This time of year, we’re busy–buying gifts, tying up loose ends, and reflecting on the year that was while...
Local News
Chippewa Falls teacher and students keep the memory of a Pearl Harbor hero alive
A son of Chippewa Falls was mourned after the attack. Later, he was all but forgotten. A local teacher and students are making sure that doesn’t...
How where you’re from influences who you are
Can the state you call home influence your most prominent personality traits? Science says yes, and these maps from Atlas Obscura show how. It’s...