Granite Post News Logo Image
Wisconsin News You Can Use
Granite Post News Logo Image

VIDEO: Support Our Newsroom

By Salina Heller

December 7, 2023

Support local news and empower community voices by donating to UpNorthNews at the link in bio so that we can continue to provide free, fact-based journalism!

@upnorthnews Support local news and empower community voices by donating to UpNorthNews at the link in bio so that we can continue to provide free, fact-based journalism! #wisconsin #wisconsinnews #upnorthnewswi #localnews #localjournalism ♬ original sound – UpNorthNews

Author

  • Salina Heller

    A former 15-year veteran of reporting local news for western Wisconsin TV and radio stations, Salina Heller also volunteers in community theater, helps organize the Chippewa Valley Air Show, and is kept busy by her daughter’s elementary school PTA meetings. She is a UW-Eau Claire alum.

    View all posts

CATEGORIES: LOCAL VIDEO

Politics

Local News

Related Stories
Share This