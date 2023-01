Proximity to Chicago made Wisconsin a favorite place to “work” and play among society’s less-savory individuals. Back during the Roaring 20’s, the mobsters who ran Chicago had only look north to Wisconsin to find excellent wooded hideouts that also made great places to stash the booze they were smuggling from Canada. Let’s explore that history in our latest quiz!

Joe Dawsie, better known as Chicago Blackie, laid siege on what Wisconsin mining town in 1925 as part of a daring bank robbery? Shullsburg

Livingston

Hazel Green

Cassville Ralph Capone, brother to Al, owned a tavern in Mercer. What was its name? Billy's Bar

Tony's Tavern

Ralph's Roadhouse

Larry's Lounge What notorious gangster hid out at Little Bohemia Lodge alongside Baby Face Nelson until they were interrupted by a shootout with FBI agents? John Dillinger

Bugs Moran

Sam Giancana

Fred Burke During the Roaring 20s, Elkhart Lake became a Mecca for what sort of illicit activity? Gambling

Body disposal

Bicycle theft

Drug trafficking Which associate of Jimmy Hoffa owned a lodge near Eagle River? Allen Dorfman

Frank Sheeran

Frank Fitzsimmons

Bill Buffalino