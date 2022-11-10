You can find dozens of chocolatiers throughout the state to satisfy your sweet tooth, making it difficult to choose only seven for this list.



As any true chocolate lover knows, buying chocolate from a local chocolatier is far tastier and decadent than grabbing a candy bar at the grocery store or gas station. Handmade chocolates also make great gifts for birthdays, Christmas, Easter, and other holidays. You can find dozens of chocolatiers throughout the state to satisfy your sweet tooth, making it difficult to choose only seven for this list.

We took the time to research more than 25 Wisconsin chocolate shops to learn about how long they have been in business, what kind of chocolates they make, and the things that set them apart from their competition. Here are our favorites, some of which you might not know about. Remember, if you cannot visit in person, many chocolatiers ship throughout the state and the US.

Photo courtesy of Knoke’s Chocolate and Nuts

Knoke’s Chocolate and Nuts, Hudson

220 Locust St.

Photo courtesy of Knoke’s Chocolate and Nuts

The family-owned Knoke’s Chocolate and Nuts has been providing mouth-watering chocolate to visitors and residents of Hudson and the surrounding St. Croix Valley since 2000. Knoke’s makes hand-crafted confections each day for their customers, who can taste the love that goes into each creation. Some of Knoke’s most unique chocolates include merlot truffles, fig truffles, acorn chocolates, blueberry balsamic truffles, and chai truffles.

Photo courtesy of The Chocolate Gnome

The Chocolate Gnome, Osceola

201 3rd Ave. E.

Photo courtesy of The Chocolate Gnome

Driving through the small river town of Osceola? You might miss The Chocolate Gnome if you’re not looking for it. The locals like it that way, because then they don’t have to worry about summer tourists buying out all the good stuff. The Chocolate Gnome has truffles, chocolate bars, and other types of products you don’t see every day (think chocolate-covered potato chips, for example). However, it’s their Coffeebark that sets them apart, made with homemade toffee, coffee, and chocolate in crunchy layers.

Photo courtesy of The Chocolate Caper

The Chocolate Caper, Oregon

105 S. Main St.

Photo courtesy of The Chocolate Caper

Dane County is home to more than a dozen chocolatiers, many of which are in Madison. However, The Chocolate Caper deserves some love because of its delectable pralines. The family-owned chocolate shop in Oregon specializes in Swiss pralines. Their Americanized version comes in four flavors: smooth almond, hazelnut, peanut butter, and toffee-almond. You can get each flavor in milk, dark, and/or white chocolate. Also, give their chocolate champagne truffles a try for your next celebration.

﻿

Seroogy’s Chocolates, De Pere

144 N. Wisconsin St.

Photo courtesy of Seroogy’s Chocolates

Three generations of the Seroogy family have been making chocolate that tantalizes taste buds since 1899. If you cannot find what you’re looking for at the De Pere Seroogy’s store, check out their other location at 786 Willard Drive in Ashwaubenon. They have high-quality small-batch chocolate in various shapes. You can try fudge, pretzels, bars, and individually wrapped items. But, don’t leave without trying the items that put them on the map: meltaways and snappers — Wisconsin’s version of turtles, for those coming from outside the state.

﻿

Photo courtesy of Tabal Chocolate

Tabal Chocolate, Wauwatosa

7515 Harwood Ave.

Photo courtesy of Tabal Chocolate

Wauwatosa’s Tabal Chocolate is new to the Wisconsin chocolate scene, but their persistence in bringing attention to the craft chocolate industry in Wisconsin and throughout the U.S. has paid off. In 2017, Tabal Chocolate opened its retail location in Wauwatosa, where they make small-batch gourmet chocolate from bean to bar—they source the beans, process them, and create healthy flavorful chocolate without soy, gluten, or animal products. You can stop in and try some of their chocolate creations or take a chance on whatever limited-edition bar they have available. As a bonus, Tabal also offers chocolate-making classes!

﻿

Photo courtesy of Driftless Chocolates

Driftless Chocolates, Belleville

6890 Paoli Road

Photo courtesy of Driftless Chocolates

Driftless Chocolates is another new Wisconsin chocolatier. Located in the historic Paoli Mill along the Sugar River, Driftless chocolates opened its doors to chocolate lovers in 2019. You can find handmade truffles, bonbons, bars, and barks made with single-origin chocolate and Wisconsin-sourced ingredients. You can find exciting flavors like Door County cherry, Earl Grey lavender, orange anise, horchata, and ginger chai. Driftless Chocolates’ creations are as beautiful as they are delicious; each piece looks like a piece of art with shiny glazes, gold leaf, beautiful florals, and sprinkles.

﻿

Photo courtesy of Wilmar Chocolates

Wilmar Chocolates, Appleton

1222 N Superior St.

Photo courtesy of Wilmar Chocolates

Have you ever wanted to create your own chocolate bar? If so, Wilmar Chocolates is your place. This Fox Valley staple in Appleton has been in business since 1956. You’ll love the variety in the full line of chocolate sweet treats made in small batches. The custom-made Mix It Up! Chocolate Bar is the way to go. What’s better than personalized chocolate to hit your sweet tooth in just the right spot? Customers choose from milk chocolate, dark chocolate, or a mixture of the two and can add up to four ingredients, including various fruits, spices, candies, and nuts. You can order Mix It Up! Chocolate Bars online, but it’s definitely more fun to visit Wilmar’s from Thursday to Saturday and make your creation in person.

﻿

﻿