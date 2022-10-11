Exactly one month before Veterans Day, the governor is showing the Badger State backs its servicemen and women every day. Here’s how you can help them, too.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers announced the state is committing $10 million to help veterans adjust back to “normal” life, both immediately and in the long-term.

Here’s where that money will go:

$4.5 million to support veteran mental health initiatives, including supporting community-based programs, increasing access to emergency services, and investing in peer support groups.

$2 million to create a rental assistance program for homeless veterans. This was also a recommendation from the Interagency Council on Homelessness’ “Welcoming Wisconsin Home” report.

$1.5 million for VORP, which provides case management and support to veterans and connects veterans to community services, including substance use treatment, housing, education, and mental healthcare.

$1.5 million for CVSOs and TVSOs, which help veterans connect to benefits, preventative programming, and family engagement activities.

$500,000 for DWD’s Hire Heroes Program, which provides services to veterans with high barriers to employment and reimburses employers for certain costs when hiring veteran employees.

“Our veterans have faced an especially challenging few years on top of the specific challenges folks face returning to civilian life, and this investment is a critical step to supporting Wisconsin’s more than 300,000 veterans across our state,” said Gov. Evers.

The investment will be funded through the Biden Administration’s American Rescue Plan.

How You Can Help

Veterans are among the least likely group to come forward and ask for help. Pride is often the main barrier between them and the support they need… and have earned.

Donating to or volunteering for organizations who know how to connect veterans with resources is an easy, impactful way to make a difference.

Here are several places to start:

Being There, Reaching Out: Supports families who lost someone in the service through social media connections and positive messages

Dryhootch: Provides group activities for veterans, by veterans to help them overcome addition and readjust to life after deployment

Heat For Heroes: Helps veterans who’ve fallen behind on their utility bills

K9s for Warriors: Pairs veterans with shelter dogs trained to help those with PTSD, traumatic brain injuries, and/or military sexual trauma

Operation Not Alone: Ships personalized care packages to active duty service members