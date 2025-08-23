WATCH: Protecting healthcare matters to these Wisconsin 3rd District candidates

Healthcare is the number one issue constituents in Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District are concerned about. That’s what three Democratic candidates have concluded as they’ve been going out to fairs, parades, and other community events this summer in order to learn what western Wisconsinites are worried about and what they want to be different.

Rep. Derrick Van Orden is the politician who represents the 3rd congressional district in the US House of Representatives. Van Orden, a Republican, voted to pass President Trump’s “billionaire bill”—also called the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act”—which could lead to nearly 60,000 people in the state losing healthcare coverage, including more than 30,000 people in rural areas. It also puts some rural hospitals at risk of closing.

The money saved will go toward funding tax cuts for billionaires.

Van Orden’s challengers have a few things to say about that.

✏️/🎥: Salina Heller