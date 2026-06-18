Politics

Question of the Week: Where are you at right now on the governor’s race?

Do you have a favorite candidate for governor? Have you narrowed it down to a couple? Or are you far from committed, maybe even still tuned out? It’s our newsletter Question of the Week for June 18.

Democratic candidates for Wisconsin governor
The Democratic candidates for Wisconsin governor in alphabetical order (l-r, top-bottom): Democrats Mandela Barnes, Joel Brennan, David Crowley, Francesca Hong, Missy Hughes, Sara Rodriguez, Kelda Roys

It’s time for another poll about the Wisconsin governor’s race.

Obviously these are not scientific, but we always appreciate getting a feel for where our readers are when it comes to the 2026 campaign for Wisconsin’s next governor — especially now that we’re less than eight weeks away from the Democratic primary.

Click on the option closest to your current position. We’d really appreciate you adding specifics: candidate names, your comments, and your first name and hometown.

We’ll publish some of your comments in next Thursday’s Supper Club Statehouse newsletter.

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Pat Kreitlow
Pat Kreitlow Founding Editor
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