It’s time for another poll about the Wisconsin governor’s race.
Obviously these are not scientific, but we always appreciate getting a feel for where our readers are when it comes to the 2026 campaign for Wisconsin’s next governor — especially now that we’re less than eight weeks away from the Democratic primary.
Click on the option closest to your current position. We’d really appreciate you adding specifics: candidate names, your comments, and your first name and hometown.
We’ll publish some of your comments in next Thursday’s Supper Club Statehouse newsletter.
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Pat Kreitlow
Founding Editor