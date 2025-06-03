Just because you’ve grown up doesn’t mean you can’t still have fun like a kid. There are plenty of adult summer camps in Wisconsin to enjoy.

Updated May 2026

One of the toughest things about getting older is leaving behind all of the fun of childhood. However, during the summer, adults are able to reclaim some of that fun by attending an adult summer camp. These camps are made specifically for adults, but capture all of the fun of attending a sleepaway camp as a kid—with opportunities to craft, explore the outdoors, and just relax in a fun camp setting, adult summer camps offer the perfect opportunity to relive some of the most fun moments of being a kid.

Adult summer camps are a modern twist on the classic camp experience, offering activities typically in an all-inclusive setting. There are a variety of adult summer camps in Wisconsin to choose from, including cabin rentals that come jam-packed with camp essentials like fire pits and s’mores, archery targets, and canoes, and spaces that operate more similarly to wilderness retreats.

1. Camp Wandawega

Where is it?: W5453 Lake View Drive, Elkhorn

When is it?: Check online for availability

How much does it cost?: Typically between $1,000 and $2,800 for two nights, depending on dates booked. Check Airbnb listings for exact prices.

Advertisement

Adult summer camps may be a more modern idea, but Camp Wandawega’s history runs deep. The camp, which offers several different retreat options, dates back to 1925, when the Wandawega Hotel first opened as a place where Chicagoans could sell alcohol during Prohibition. The property operated as a brothel and speakeasy for several years, and then reopened in 1951 as the Wandawega Lake Resort. In 1961, it was purchased by a Latvian order of Catholic priests, who ran an informal camp for kids.

Now, the resort site serves as a sort of camp for adults throughout the summer (and even winter in some of its rentable cabins and houses, with access to sleds, ice fishing, and ice skating). Unlike traditional camps, Camp Wandawega is a group of Airbnb cabin rentals with camp-like amenities (fire pits and s’mores at night). Guests have access to everything that Camp Wandawega has to offer, from its private beach to its private fishing pier, tennis courts, and archery targets.

2. Aldo Leopold Nature Center

Where is it?: 330 Femrite Drive, Monona

When is it?: July 12, 2-7 p.m.

How much does it cost?: $60 suggested donation

Not all summer camps are overnight camps. Some offer the opportunity to explore and learn for a day, or several days, like the adult summer camps hosted at Aldo Leopold Nature Center. The nature center has been hosting events that immerse attendees in nature and the landscapes surrounding the Monona-based center for more than 30 years.

Advertisement

This year, the nature center’s adult summer camp will be held on July 12, from 2-7 p.m., and will feature camp games, crafts, and competitions throughout the day. The adult summer camp also serves as the nature center’s main fundraising event for the summer. The minimum suggested donation for the event is $60.

3. Woodland Dunes Nature Center and Preserve

Where is it?: 3000 Hawthorne Ave., Two Rivers

When is it?: June 26, 1-3:30 p.m.; July 23, 1-3:30 p.m.; Aug. 21, 1-3:30 p.m.

How much does it cost?: Between $5 and $25

For more than 50 years, Woodland Dunes Nature Center and Preserve has been protecting the wildlife around its Two Rivers location, and campers can experience a bit of that wildlife at some of the nature center’s adult summer camps. This year, Woodland Dunes Nature Center and Preserve is hosting three different adult summer camp days in June, July, and August.

Each summer camp event takes place over one day, and has a different theme that is centered around nature: wetlands, wildflowers, and mammals. The summer camp day costs between $5 and $25, and is fun-filled, with activities ranging from crafting and hands-on activities, to exploring the center’s surrounding natural beauty through outdoor hikes.

Advertisement

4. Camp Curiosity

Where is it?: 15270 Haucke Lane, Viola

When is it?: Shepherdess Camp is May 30-June 1; Rooted Expression is Aug. 1-3

How much does it cost?: $300 for full weekend for Rooted Express; Shepherdess Camp is sold out

The Driftless Area is known for its breathtaking beauty with stunning ravines and steep hills that you don’t see throughout much of the Midwest. All of that beauty is visible at Camp Curiosity, a farm and part-time summer camp located in Viola, a small village within the Driftless Area.

Each year, Camp Curiosity hosts multiple adult summer camps, but changes the programs annually. This year, the camp is hosting Shepherdess Camp, a weekend camp for women who are interested in learning how to care for a homestead sheep flock. The camp is also home to Rooted Expression, a weekend retreat for writers and artists that offers classes on topics including journaling, pottery, and watercolor painting.

5. The Clearing Folk School

Where is it?: 12171 Garrett Bay Road, Ellison Bay

Advertisement

When is it?: The summer program runs from April 27 through Oct. 25

How much does it cost?: $880 for commuters, $1,350 for a shared dormitory room, $1,465 for a two-person room, $2,185 for a single room

Founded 90 years ago by famed architect Jens Jensen, The Clearing Folk School is a haven for people who want to experience nature and unleash their artistic creativity. The school’s oldest program is its summer program, where attendees can take part in week-long classes, and live at the Ellison Bay-based school, alongside more than two dozen fellow students and instructors.

This year, classes in the summer program range from quilting and wood carving to painting watercolor landscapes and writing retreats. But The Clearing Folk School doesn’t just operate in the summer; it also offers classes throughout the entire year in natural sciences, fine arts, skilled crafts, and humanities. The cost for a week-long program at the Door County school includes tuition, lodging, and 16 meals, and ranges from $1,350 for a spot in a shared dormitory room to $2,185 for a single room.

6. Camp Brosius

Where is it?: N8089 County Road P, Elkhart Lake

When is it?: Family camp begins June 8 and runs through Aug. 2

Advertisement

How much does it cost?: Between $575 and $890 per adult, depending on what type of room is booked and when; between $445 and $670 per child ages 2 to 18

For many kids, being away from their family is one of the hardest things about going to camp. That doesn’t happen at Camp Brosius, because families camp together at the Elkhart Lake-based summer camp. Unlike many summer camps, Camp Brosius is adult-friendly, but it isn’t specifically for adults—instead, it’s for whole families to camp together.

The camp is run by Indiana University and offers eight one-week camping sessions throughout the summer, with four different accommodation options. There are plenty of activities for kids to have fun throughout their camp experience, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t fun in store for adults, too. Camp Brosius offers guests the opportunity to partake in water activities like kayaking and paddle boating, as well as group exercises, bike rides, and several competitive games.

This article first appeared on Good Info News Wire and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

Related: Wisconsin’s Most Bikeable Cities