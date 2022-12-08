Santa has been crazy busy getting ready for Christmas at the North Pole. But somehow, he still makes time for plenty of stops throughout the Badger State before he takes off on Christmas Eve!

Here are a few places you can find him over the next few weeks:

Shopping Malls

Santa visits most malls daily– through Dec. 24th. Some require appointments, though, especially if you want a photo. Here are the details for Santa visits at Wisconsin’s biggest malls:

Photo courtesy of Tim Mossholder via Unsplash

Bay Park Square Mall, Green Bay

Santa hangs out at the Steinhafels wing at Bay Park Square Mall. Visitors must book their appointments (between 11 a.m. and 5:45 p.m.) ahead of time here to get their photo taken with Santa.

Fox River Mall, Appleton

When Santa stops by the Fox River Mall, he sets up shop at Macy’s. Book your appointment online here.

Brookfield Square Mall, Brookfield

You don’t need to have an appointment to see Santa at Brookfield Square Mall, but if you want photos it’s recommended you reserve a spot. Keep in mind that Santa takes a break from 2 to 3 p.m. each day to feed his reindeer.

Valley View Mall, La Crosse

Santa has limited hours at Valley View Mall before Christmas. You can visit him from 3-7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and Sundays 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. After Dec. 18, Santa will be at Valley View from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day and until 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Mayfair Mall, Wauwautosa

When Santa visits Mayfair Mall, he spends his time on the lower level near Nordstrom. Visitors must reserve a time slot. Appointments begin at 11 a.m. each day and end at 5:45 p.m.

Southridge Mall, Greendale

You do not need an appointment to visit Santa at Southridge Mall. Just walk over to the Center Court on the lower level. Santa takes a break to grab a hot cocoa from 4 to 4:30 p.m. each day.

Oakwood Mall, Eau Claire

Find Santa across from Scheels at Oakwood Mall. Make an appointment online if you want your picture taken between 11 a.m. and 5:45 p.m. each day.

West Towne and East Towne Malls, Madison

You don’t need a reservation to visit Santa at West Towne or East Towne, but it’s strongly encouraged–especially on the weekend. Santa is there from 11 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. through Christmas Eve.

Other Events:

East Troy Christmas Train, East Troy

Dates: Dec. 10-11 and Dec. 17-18 for day trains; Dec. 9-10 and Dec. 16-17 for 5 p.m. night train

Times: 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., Noon, 1:30 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m.

Admission: You must purchase tickets online. Anyone 15 & Up: $23-$35, Ages 3 to 14: $20-$23, Ages 0 to 2: $8.50-$12

Photo courtesy of the East Troy Railroad Museum

The East Troy Railroad Museum runs various Christmas trains each holiday season. Riders board at the Depot and take a 30-minute ride to the Elegant Farmer, where Santa’s Wisconsin workshop is tucked away. Visit Santa and explore the workshop for an hour before returning to East Troy. The night train is the same trip, but with several upgrades including First Class dining cars, hot cocoa (adult versions too!), cookies, beer, wine, and other surprises. Children receive a special book and stuffed animal to commemorate their special trip.

Lake Geneva Cruise Line Santa Cruise, Williams Bay

Dates: Wednesdays and Thursdays through Dec. 30, No cruises on the 24th or 25th

Times: Sailing times vary depending on the day. Click here for a schedule and to purchase tickets.

Tickets: Children 3 and under are free. Ages 4-17 are $12-14, 18+ are $24-30, and Seniors 65+ are $22-28 Advanced reservations are highly recommended.

Photo courtesy of Lake Geneva Cruise Line

Board a Santa Cruise to Santa’s Hideaway on Lake Geneva. The 40-minute journey includes magical light displays created by Gage Marine and Lake Geneva Cruise Line. When you get close to the shore, you’ll see Santa’s Hideaway. He won’t board the boat, but the “Big Man” himself will read the names of all the kids on the boat who’ve made his “Nice List.”