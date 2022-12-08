Whether you’re shopping for the holidays, birthdays, or simply yourself, find some of Wisconsin’s biggest deals at these outlet locations.

Two decades into the 21st century, let’s face it: you can order anything you want online. But there’s still something exciting about the hunt and the thrill of finding a really great deal. Some of Wisconsin’s best bargains are found in outlets.

We compiled a list of Wisconsin’s best spots for outlet shopping– from large malls to small independent stores.

Bonus Tip: When visiting a major outlet mall, check their website and/or stop by their main office before you shop for special coupons.

Johnson Creek Premium Outlets

575 Linmar Ln., Johnson Creek

If you regularly make the trip between Madison and Milwaukee on I-94, you’ve passed the Johnson Creek Premium Outlets. Nike, Gap, Adidas, Banana Republic, and Ann Taylor are just a few of Johnson Creek’s almost 40 stores. Some of the more unique shops include Le Creuset, Direct Tools, and Lindt Chocolates.

Photo courtesy of Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets

Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets

11211 120th Ave., Pleasant Prairie

Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets, near the Wisconsin-Illinois state line off I-94, is Wisconsin’s largest outlet destination. With more than twice the stores of Johnson Creek, serious outlet shoppers will be in heaven when visiting Pleasant Prairie. From classic clothing and shoe brands to harder-to-find outlets like Tumi, Ghirardelli Chocolate, J.Crew, La Coste, and Sperry, this outlet mall has enough stores to spend a full day!

The Shops at Oshkosh

3001 S Washburn St., Oshkosh

The Shops at Oshkosh may be small, but they still cover the bases. With major athletic brands like Nike and Under Armour, and designer brands like Michael Kors, Ralph Lauren, and Coach, The Shops is an efficient stop for anyone in the Fox Valley.

Outlets at the Dells

210 N Gasser Rd., Baraboo

Outlets at the Dells is a solid middle ground: it’s not quite as big as Pleasant Prairie but has noticeably more options that Johnson Creek and The Shops. It’s also located near plenty of restaurants and hotels, as the Dells are just a few miles away. Check out fun stores like Drink Wisconsinbly, Dells Moonshine Co., and Pepper Palace.

New Richmond Outlet

732 N Knowles Ave., New Richmond

It’s easy to miss the New Richmond Outlet if you aren’t looking for it. The building is relatively small, but well-organized with various types of overstock and clearance merchandise. Think of it as a small TJ Maxx with last season’s Target clothing, shoes, make-up, toys, and home decor for sale.

Spooner Outlet

209 Walnut St., Spooner

Northeastern Wisconsin bargain shoppers have a local gem in their neck of the woods! The Spooner Outlet is a favorite of outdoor enthusiasts– with special deals on hunting and fishing equipment, boots, and other cold-weather must-haves.

Photo Courtesy of Epicurean Factory Store

Epicurean Factory Store

257B Main St., Superior

Home chefs, professionals, and foodies alike need to visit the Epicurean Factory Outlet Store on the shores of Lake Superior. Epicurean is famous for its cutting boards and kitchen utensils. Its factory outlet is its flagship and offers USA Pans, Staub Cookware, Victorinox Cutlery, cutting boards, and more. Shoppers will also find a variety of pantry staples made in Wisconsin!

The Swiss Colony Outlet Store

652 8th St., Monroe

The Swiss Colony, a Wisconsin family-owned store, is among the most popular food gift companies in the country! With nearly 100 years of history, the family first specialized in cheese before expanding into other realms. Today, people can order sausages, hams, baked goods, and confections, like The Colony’s award-winning petits fours, butter toffee, and Christmas fruitcakes. At the Monroe outlet, you’ll not only find food, but clothing, jewelry, and collectibles.