We've heard it again and again: If we weren't able to pass gun reform after Sandy Hook, nothing will ever change.
While school shootings haven't stopped, or even slowed, in the decade since Sandy Hook, progress has been made.
Sometimes it’s nicer to focus on spending quality time with loved ones than slaving away in the kitchen over the holidays. We found some of Wisconsin's best restaurants offering Christmas Day dinner to-go!
The bill’s signing comes as Democrats and LGBTQ advocates have expressed growing fear over the possibility that the landmark 2015 Supreme Court case Obergefell v. Hodges—which legalized gay marriage nationwide—could be overturned following the Court’s decision to strike down Roe v. Wade earlier this year.
An old kind of hate has been increasingly visible lately. From former President Trump's dinner with an outspoken Holocaust denier to Ye's repeated, relentless tirades against the Jewish community, antisemitism is back front & center.
We sat down with one of the state's most visible Jewish leaders to discuss the concerning rise in violence, the biggest misconceptions about his faith, and what he wish everyone knew-- and would do.
GOP lawmakers want to use the state’s $6.6 billion surplus on tax cuts for the wealthy, but Gov. Tony Evers and Biden’s targeted investments saved the economy during the pandemic and are opening new opportunities in the future.
How would describe a quilter? We’d guess: an older woman, gray hair, hunched over a sewing machine.
Meet Scott Kaeppel: an early-60s Sheboygan Falls man, who's defying gender stereotypes.
Scott knows his passion is typically a women’s hobby, but he doesn’t care. We caught up with the talented quilter for advice on finding and pursuing a new passion.