Schools 10 Years Later: The Heroes of Sandy Hook
Cocktails
Lifestyle Quiz: 7 Questions to Find the Perfect Wisconsin Cocktail for You!
Getty Images
Health What’s the Difference Between HIV and AIDS—And Other Details You Don’t Know About the Transmissible Viruses
Law and Policy 10 Years Later: What Has & Hasn’t Changed in the Decade Since Sandy Hook
December 9, 2022 3:48 pm CST
We've heard it again and again: If we weren't able to pass gun reform after Sandy Hook, nothing will ever change. While school shootings haven't stopped, or even slowed, in the decade since Sandy Hook, progress has been made.

The Best of 2022

Best Of The Best of 2022: Wisconsin’s Top People, Places, Programs, & More
Best Of The Best of 2022: Wisconsin Food & Drink
Best Of The Best Of: Wisconsin Education in 2022
Best Of The Best Moments in Wisconsin Business in 2022
Courts
Courts The Gavel Gap: What It Is & Why It Matters

Six of the seven justices on the Wisconsin Supreme Court are women, tying the state with Oregon for the second-highest percentage of women. But all are white.

Christina Lorey Christina Lorey December 14, 2022 4:02 pm CST
Holidays Photo Courtesy of Libby Penner via Unsplash
Holidays Christmas Dinner To-Go: Where to Order Out in Wisconsin

Sometimes it’s nicer to focus on spending quality time with loved ones than slaving away in the kitchen over the holidays. We found some of Wisconsin's best restaurants offering Christmas Day dinner to-go!

Jessica Lee Jessica Lee December 14, 2022 1:09 pm CST
Family Aparna Shrivastava, right, takes a photo with her partner Shelby Teeter after President Joe Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Family Biden Signs Respect for Marriage Act, Providing Federal Protections for Same-Sex and Interracial Marriages

The bill’s signing comes as Democrats and LGBTQ advocates have expressed growing fear over the possibility that the landmark 2015 Supreme Court case Obergefell v. Hodges—which legalized gay marriage nationwide—could be overturned following the Court’s decision to strike down Roe v. Wade earlier this year.

Isabel Soisson Isabel Soisson December 14, 2022 10:47 am CST
Our Wisconsin
Our Wisconsin What Wisconsin’s Jewish Community Wishes Everyone Knew

An old kind of hate has been increasingly visible lately. From former President Trump's dinner with an outspoken Holocaust denier to Ye's repeated, relentless tirades against the Jewish community, antisemitism is back front & center. We sat down with one of the state's most visible Jewish leaders to discuss the concerning rise in violence, the biggest misconceptions about his faith, and what he wish everyone knew-- and would do.

Christina Lorey Christina Lorey December 13, 2022 2:32 pm CST
Politics A light dusting of snow is seen on and around the state Capitol in Madison as the Wisconsin Legislature begins its new session on Jan. 4, 2021. (Photo by Jessica VanEgeren)
Politics Republicans May Have a Majority in the Legislature, but Democrats Have a Record of Getting Things Done 

GOP lawmakers want to use the state’s $6.6 billion surplus on tax cuts for the wealthy, but Gov. Tony Evers and Biden’s targeted investments saved the economy during the pandemic and are opening new opportunities in the future.

Pat Kreitlow Pat Kreitlow December 13, 2022 2:30 pm CST
Economy House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., walks to the chamber for final votes as the House wraps up its work for the week, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. McCarthy is seeking enough GOP backing to become Democrat Nancy Pelosi's successor when Republicans take control of the House in the new Congress. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Economy House Republicans’ Agenda Focuses on Social Security Cuts and Sham Investigations—Not Working Families

Between Republicans’ economic agenda, spurious investigations, and threatened impeachments, the House is looking at a busy but unproductive year.

Isabel Soisson Isabel Soisson December 13, 2022 12:53 pm CST
Immigration
Immigration Would You Pass the US Citizenship Test?

96.1% of immigrants do. But since most of us are born & bred Americans, we should be able to answer even the hardest questions... right? Let's find out.

Christina Lorey Christina Lorey December 12, 2022 7:06 pm CST
Our Wisconsin
Our Wisconsin Meet the Man Challenging Stereotypes, One Stitch at a Time

How would describe a quilter? We’d guess: an older woman, gray hair, hunched over a sewing machine. Meet Scott Kaeppel: an early-60s Sheboygan Falls man, who's defying gender stereotypes.   Scott knows his passion is typically a women’s hobby, but he doesn’t care. We caught up with the talented quilter for advice on finding and pursuing a new passion.

Christina Lorey Christina Lorey December 12, 2022 1:43 pm CST