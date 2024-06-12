July in Milwaukee: 9 can’t-miss festivals

Nothing says summertime in the City of Milwaukee like non-stop festival season. If you’re looking for something fun to do with friends or family this July, look no further than these 9 events. There’s something for everyone!

To help you plan your festival season this July, we gathered all the important details for nine different festivals in Milwaukee. This way, you know where you need to be, what time, and everything else you need to know so you can plan ahead and focus on having fun, enjoying great food, live music, and great experiences.

Date/Time – Wednesday, July 3rd to Saturday, July 6th | 3 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Location – Downtown Greendale

Cost – Free admission with fees for food, drinks, and rides.

How to pay – Credit cards are accepted for food and drink, but cash is needed for rides and games.

Who will love this event? This fest is great for families with live music, games, rides, and food the whole family will enjoy. Don’t miss the 4th of July Parade on Thursday, starting at 9:30 am.

Date/Time – Wednesday, July 3rd to Saturday, July 6th | 12 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Location – Downtown Milwaukee – Henry Maier Festival Park

Cost – General admission to Summerfest (not including Amphitheater shows) is $28.00; however, all four days in July offer special admission deals.

How to pay – Summerfest is a cashless event, but if necessary, you can convert cash to a reloadable debit card for free.

Who will love this event? Summerfest is known as the biggest musical festival in the US, but there are many other activities to enjoy besides live music. There are almost 100 vendors where you can shop small and local businesses, lots of different and unique foods, and activities for adults or the whole family.

Date/Time – Thursday, July 11th to Sunday, July 14 | Depending on the day, events start between 9 and 11 a.m. and last until 9 p.m. (The 5K walk/run on the opening day begins at 9 p.m.)

Location – Milwaukee’s Cathedral Square Park

Cost – Entry to the event is free. There is a fee for the 5K.

How to pay – Not specified.

Who will love this event? Bastille Days kicks off with the Storm the Bastille 5-K run/2 mile walk, honoring the 18th century attack on the Bastille prison in Paris. This is one of the largest French-themed festivals in the US, where you can enjoy French and Cajun food and entertainment.

Date/Time – Saturday, July 20th | TBD

Location – Brady Street from Van Buren to Farwell Avenue

Cost – Entry to the event is free.

How to pay – Not specified.

Who will love this event? The Brady Street Festival celebrates this Lower East Side neighborhood. You can expect live music and several of the best food and drink vendors local to the neighborhood. Take a walk with a friend or your family and check out an abundance of local retail vendor booths.

Date/Time – Sunday, July 21st | 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Location – St. John the Baptist Armenian Orthodox Church (7825 W. Layton Ave)

Cost – Entry to the event is free.

How to pay – Not specified.

Who will love this event? Anyone who enjoys traditional Armenian foods, drinks, and live entertainment. The menu includes chicken, Luleh and beef kebob, cheese and spinach beoreg, lahmajoun, hummus, tabouleh, choreg, vegetarian and meat sarma, and a mouthwatering array of baklava and other traditional pastries.

Date/Time – Sunday, July 21st to Saturday, July 28th | Varies by event

Location – Various locations in South Milwaukee

Cost – Entry to the event is free.

How to pay – Not specified.

Who will love this event? This week-long summer celebration has something for everyone, all of which are family-friendly events. The 2024 season includes the Grant Park Art Fair, the South Milwaukee Fire Department Brat Fry, the Farmers Market, Lionsfest, the Heritage Days parade, and more!

Date/Time – Thursday, July 25th to Sunday, July 28th | 9 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Location – Veterans Park | Davidson Park | Harley-Davidson Museum

Cost – $125 to $500 (Including single day and multi-day passes)

How to pay – Not specified.

Who will love this event? Calling all Harley riders and lovers — if you love all things Harley or are a motorcycle enthusiast, this festival is for you. Not only can you learn everything you’ve ever wanted to know about Harley-Davidson by visiting their museums, but there’s also no shortage of displays, an interactive race team experience, and live music including, Jelly Roll and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Date/Time – Friday, July 26th to Saturday, July 28th | 12 p.m. – 12 a.m. (depending on the day)

Location – Downtown Milwaukee – Henry Maier Festival Park

Cost – $5.00 to $30.00

How to pay – Not specified.

Who will love this event? Germanfest is special to Milwaukee because of the German roots that run deep through the city (have you seen the amazing brewing and brat history they boast!) This festival is perfect for anyone who loves German culture, food, drinks, and traditions. For a special treat, check out the 17th Annual Dachshund Derby on Sunday to see your favorite four-legged friends go off to the races and enjoy one of many different dance groups that perform at the fest.

Date/Time – Saturday, July 27th | 2-3 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Location – McKinley Park

Cost – $30 to $105 (Order in advance for $10/ticket savings)

How to pay – Not specified, although it is noted that ATMs will be available.

Who will love this event? Choose samples from over 100 breweries and enjoy hard ciders, meads, seltzers, and wines as well. In addition to sampling craft beer, you can also enjoy live music, food, and non-food items from local vendors. Please note that because of the nature of this event, it is only open to adults 21 years or older.

