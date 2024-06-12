8 important dates Wisconsin voters should know

The 2024 election is fast-approaching, and whether you’re a first-time voter or a seasoned vet, casting your ballot can still be confusing. We’re here to help!

There are two important things you can do today:

1. Make sure you know when to vote

2. Make sure you are registered to vote

Must-Know Dates



First up, the important dates! Wisconsin’s primary election is Tuesday, August 13, 2024. Wisconsin’s general election is Tuesday, November 5, 2024. Even if you skip the primary, you can vote in the general election. Here are a few more dates to add to your calendar:

Wednesday, July 24, 2024: Deadline to register online or by mail for 2024 primary election

Thursday, August 8, 2024: Deadline to request absentee ballot for 2024 primary election

Friday, August 9, 2024: Deadline to register in person for 2024 primary election

Tuesday, August 13, 2024: Deadline to return absentee ballot (5 p.m.) for primary election

Wednesday, October 16, 2024: Deadline to register online or by mail for 2024 general election

Thursday, October 31, 2024: Deadline to request absentee ballot for 2024 general election

Friday, November 1, 2024: Deadline to register in person for 2024 general election

Tuesday, November 5, 2024: Deadline to return absentee ballot (5 p.m.) for general election

When (& how) to register

All voters, first-time and veterans, can visit the MyVote Wisconsin website to double-check your registration status. You can search by general info like name and birth date. Vote.org also offers a 30-second search feature to confirm your registration status if you’re in a hurry.

Not yet registered or need to update your existing registration? You’ve still got time, but make sure to review the deadline info below:

Online with ID: To register online, visit the MyVote Wisconsin online registration portal. You will be asked to provide a valid Wisconsin driver’s license or state ID.

In-person/by mail: Even without a valid Wisconsin driver’s license or state ID, you can print and complete a voter registration form (available through this portal) and provide a proof of residence document. Return your completed voter registration form to your local municipal clerk by mail or in person by the deadline below.

Online and by mail: For the 2024 primary election, register to vote by Wednesday, July 24, 2024. For the general election, register to vote by Wednesday, October 16, 2024.

In person: For the 2024 primary election, register to vote by Friday, August 9, 2024 at 5 p.m. For the general election, register to vote by Friday, November 1, 2024 at 5 p.m.

Same-day registration: While you’re encouraged to register in advance, eligible voters may register to vote on Election Day by registering on-site at their polling location. Find your polling place here.

