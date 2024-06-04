Granite Post News Logo Image
VIDEO: US Rep. Mark Pocan On How Trump’s Guilty Verdict Will Effect the Election

By Cherita Booker

June 4, 2024

US Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wisconsin) expressed that Trump’s conviction for attempting to pay off a porn star to influence an election will likely diminish his support among undecided voters in crucial swing states such as Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania.

Pocan emphasized that these voters, who may have already harbored suspicions about Trump’s questionable behavior, will be further swayed by the jury’s decision, which included supporters of Trump.

Pocan also noted that being charged with felonies will undoubtedly have a significant impact on public perception of Trump. While acknowledging the importance of these developments.

