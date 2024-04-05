VIDEO: Did You Know?? Most Women Getting Abortion Already Have Kids.

Most people don?t know this fact about abortions: The women who get them usually already have kids. And yet Wisconsin Republicans are trying to make abortion less accessible.
Politics
Kristin Lyerly announces she’s running for Congress in Wisconsin’s 8th District
The Green Bay obstetrician-gynecologist, a Democratic former Assembly candidate, has been central to the legal fight to restore women’s reproductive...
Tammy Baldwin: 2024 is about fighting against a ‘return to chaos’
The Wisconsin Democratic senator is seeking a third term in a state likely to decide whether Donald Trump gets back to the White House. Ask her...
Local News
How Eau Claire became the Kubb Capital of North America
Wisconsin is home to plenty of sports and games — from professional teams, college sports, and of course, plenty of drinking games. But it’s also...
6 Wisconsin women dominating American sports
From the college court to the Olympic stage, women are shaping the sports scene in 2024, which happens to be the 50th anniversary of official...