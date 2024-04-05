Granite Post News Logo Image
Wisconsin News You Can Use

VIDEO: Did You Know?? Most Women Getting Abortion Already Have Kids.

By Cherita Booker

April 5, 2024

Most people don?t know this fact about abortions: The women who get them usually already have kids. And yet Wisconsin Republicans are trying to make abortion less accessible.

@upnorthnews Most people don?t know this fact about abortions: The women who get them usually already have kids. And yet Wisconsin Republicans are trying to make abortion less accessible. @wisconsinwatch #wisconsin #wisconsinwatch #wisconsinnews #reproductivehealth ♬ original sound – UpNorthNews

Author

  • Cherita Booker

    Milwaukee native Cherita Booker attended the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and has worked in various roles as a multimedia journalist since 2017. She enjoys photography, dancing, and spending time with friends and family.

    View all posts

CATEGORIES: POLITICAL VIDEO

Politics

Local News

Related Stories
Share This