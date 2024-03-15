Granite Post News Logo Image
VIDEO: Banned Book Backlash

By Pat Kreitlow

March 15, 2024

Wisconsin school board elections take place April 2. It’s time for voters to make sure candidates are public education supporters, not wolves in sheep’s clothing who would undermine our community schools, divert tax dollars to private schools, and target vulnerable populations by also attacking students’ freedom to read.

