VIDEO: What’s Going On With The Border?

Republicans are now fully to blame for any issues at the southern border. Here are three key facts about the southern border, the Trump-baked plan to sabotage solutions, and the reason Republicans want to talk about immigration.
Eric Hovde seeks to challenge Sen. Tammy Baldwin, but he’ll have to defend past comments on Social Security and Medicare
Baldwin has pushed to strengthen the program, while a potential Republican opponent has talked openly of delaying Americans’ retirement or...
Republicans belatedly approve Gov. Evers’ proposed new maps. Dems say it’s a trap.
After 12 years of gerrymandering Assembly and Senate districts, GOP lawmakers say they’re ready to embrace Evers’ proposal instead of whatever the...
The 10 biggest Wisconsin musicians of all time (& their biggest hit)
Like us, the writers at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel must’ve spent a lot of time taking long walks and listening to music during the early days of...
Get zen at Wisconsin’s best yoga & meditation retreats
If your goal is to get zen in 2024, attending a yoga or meditation retreat should be at the top of your to-do list. Wellness retreats provide an...