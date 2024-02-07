Granite Post News Logo Image
VIDEO: Expectant Mom Not Expecting Her Wisconsin Hospital to Close

By Salina Heller

February 7, 2024

What would you do if you were seven months pregnant, and the hospital you were going to deliver at suddenly shut down? Emily Kaiser of Eau Claire says she’s not the type to panic too much, but this real-life scenario left her a little uneasy.

@upnorthnews

What would you do if you were seven months pregnant, and the hospital you were going to deliver at suddenly shut down? Emily Kaiser of Eau Claire says she's not the type to panic too much, but this real-life scenario left her a little uneasy. Watch her story here:

♬ original sound – UpNorthNews

  • Salina Heller

    A former 15-year veteran of reporting local news for western Wisconsin TV and radio stations, Salina Heller also volunteers in community theater, helps organize the Chippewa Valley Air Show, and is kept busy by her daughter’s elementary school PTA meetings. She is a UW-Eau Claire alum.

