VIDEO: Kamala Harris Speaks on the 51st anniversary of Roe v. Wade

“An untold number of women are silently suffering” from abortion bans, Vice President Kamala Harris said during a speech in Wisconsin earlier this week. Speaking on the 51st anniversary of Roe v. Wade, Harris discussed how abortion bans are causing devastating consequences for women across the country and tried to reassure them that they are not alone. “We are here with you,” Harris said.

#wisconsinnews #roevwade #reproductivefreedom #reproductiverights ♬ original sound – UpNorthNews @upnorthnews “An untold number of women are silently suffering” from abortion bans, Vice President Kamala Harris said during a speech in Wisconsin earlier this week. Speaking on the 51st anniversary of Roe v. Wade, Harris discussed how abortion bans are causing devastating consequences for women across the country and tried to reassure them that they are not alone. “We are here with you,” Harris said. #wisconsin