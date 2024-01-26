VIDEO: Kamala Harris Speaks on the 51st anniversary of Roe v. Wade

“An untold number of women are silently suffering” from abortion bans, Vice President Kamala Harris said during a speech in Wisconsin earlier this week. Speaking on the 51st anniversary of Roe v. Wade, Harris discussed how abortion bans are causing devastating consequences for women across the country and tried to reassure them that they are not alone. “We are here with you,” Harris said.
@upnorthnews “An untold number of women are silently suffering” from abortion bans, Vice President Kamala Harris said during a speech in Wisconsin earlier this week. Speaking on the 51st anniversary of Roe v. Wade, Harris discussed how abortion bans are causing devastating consequences for women across the country and tried to reassure them that they are not alone. “We are here with you,” Harris said. #wisconsin #wisconsinnews #roevwade #reproductivefreedom #reproductiverights ♬ original sound – UpNorthNews
Politics
On Roe’s 51st anniversary, VP Harris visits Wisconsin as GOP lawmakers introduce a new abortion ban
Gov. Tony Evers is likely to veto any abortion limit proposal, but VP Kamala Harris told a Waukesha audience how the bill shows what’s at stake this...
Wisconsin state superintendent: students should have the ‘freedom to read’
Dr. Jill Underly, Wisconsin State Superintendent of Public Instruction, joined UpNorthNews Radio’s Pat Kreitlow earlier this month to discuss the...
Local News
Everything you need to know about Real ID in Wisconsin
Starting in May 2025, you’ll need a Real ID to fly within the US. The Department of Homeland Security initially set a deadline for late 2020 before...
AI claims it can plan a trip anywhere in the world. So we tried it in Wisconsin.
Artificial Intelligence, or AI, can sound a little scary, but it can also be used for a lot of good! Looking for something to do this weekend? We...