VIDEO: Our Interview with Gov. Tony Evers: The WI Supreme Court Striking Down Gerrymandering Maps

By Pat Kreitlow

January 11, 2024

Wisconsin deserves more competitive elections, which will lead to fewer divisive politicians, according to Gov. Tony Evers now that the state Supreme Court has thrown out the current legislative maps. Starting in 2011, Republicans drew the boundaries for Senate and Assembly districts in a way that gave the GOP overwhelming control of the legislature and the ability to make laws out of step with the majority of Wisconsinites. Evers told UpNorthNews that it’s not only about laws and budget—it’s about appointees whose nominations have been held up or rejected based on political whims rather than someone’s qualifications to serve the public. The justices have set a Friday deadline to receive suggestions for new maps that voters would use next fall.

  • Pat Kreitlow

    The Founding Editor of UpNorthNews, Pat was a familiar presence on radio and TV stations in western Wisconsin before serving in the state Legislature. After a brief stint living in the Caribbean, Pat and wife returned to Chippewa Falls to be closer to their growing group of grandchildren. He now serves as UNN's chief political correspondent and host of UpNorthNews Radio, airing weekday mornings 6 a.m.-8 a.m on the Civic Media radio network and the UpNorthNews Facebook page.

