VIDEO: Our Interview with Gov. Tony Evers: The WI Supreme Court Striking Down Gerrymandering Maps

Wisconsin deserves more competitive elections, which will lead to fewer divisive politicians, according to Gov. Tony Evers now that the state Supreme Court has thrown out the current legislative maps. Starting in 2011, Republicans drew the boundaries for Senate and Assembly districts in a way that gave the GOP overwhelming control of the legislature and the ability to make laws out of step with the majority of Wisconsinites. Evers told UpNorthNews that it’s not only about laws and budget—it’s about appointees whose nominations have been held up or rejected based on political whims rather than someone’s qualifications to serve the public. The justices have set a Friday deadline to receive suggestions for new maps that voters would use next fall.
