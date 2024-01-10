VIDEO: Trump Hopes for Economic ‘Crash’ in ‘Next 12 Months’

President Donald Trump hopes the US economy will crash this year so he doesn’t get the blame if he wins a second term this November. “When there’s a crash, I hope it’s going to be during this next 12 months because I don’t want to be Herbert Hoover. The one president – I just don’t want to be Herbert Hoover,” Trump said in an interview that aired Monday on the right-wing platform Lindell TV. An economic crash would cost millions of people their jobs, homes, and sense of financial security.
