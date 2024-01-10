Granite Post News Logo Image
Wisconsin News You Can Use
Granite Post News Logo Image

VIDEO: Trump Hopes for Economic ‘Crash’ in ‘Next 12 Months’

By UpNorthNews Staff

January 10, 2024

President Donald Trump hopes the US economy will crash this year so he doesn’t get the blame if he wins a second term this November. “When there’s a crash, I hope it’s going to be during this next 12 months because I don’t want to be Herbert Hoover. The one president – I just don’t want to be Herbert Hoover,” Trump said in an interview that aired Monday on the right-wing platform Lindell TV. An economic crash would cost millions of people their jobs, homes, and sense of financial security.

@upnorthnews President Donald Trump hopes the US economy will crash this year so he doesn’t get the blame if he wins a second term this November. “When there’s a crash, I hope it’s going to be during this next 12 months because I don’t want to be Herbert Hoover. The one president – I just don’t want to be Herbert Hoover,” Trump said in an interview that aired Monday on the right-wing platform Lindell TV. An economic crash would cost millions of people their jobs, homes, and sense of financial security. #wisconsin #wisconsinnews #trump ♬ original sound – UpNorthNews

Author

CATEGORIES: POLITICAL VIDEO

Politics

Local News

Wisconsin’s top 10 cheeses

Wisconsin’s top 10 cheeses

FACT: If the state of Wisconsin were a country, it would rank fourth in the world in total cheese production at 2.86 billion lbs./year, behind the...

Related Stories
Share This