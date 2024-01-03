VIDEO: How to Stick to Your New Year’s Resolutions

Could this year be the year to run a marathon, or vanquish (or make peace with) old foes? Maybe register to vote — and actually vote? With 2024 being a leap year, that means one extra day for finally achieving long-elusive goals, fulfilling aspirations, and being resolute on all those New Year resolutions. Social psychologist Omid Fotuhi tells us the secret to setting appropriate goals is to anchor them based on who you are and where you are now.

