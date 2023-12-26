VIDEO: To Lower the Cost of Expensive Drugs, Biden Targets Big Pharma’s Patent

December 26, 2023
Tired of high drug prices? President Biden is taking aim at Big Pharma companies to lower costs. Here’s how with @markpochow.
@upnorthnews Tired of high drug prices? President Biden is taking aim at Big Pharma companies to lower costs. Here's how with @markpochow. #wisconsin #wisconsinnews #biden #bigpharama ♬ original sound – UpNorthNews
CATEGORIES: POLITICAL VIDEO
Politics
Evers, Baldwin announce huge federal investment to expand internet access
The Biden administration has approved the use of $140 million in funds from the president’s American Rescue Plan to increase internet access and...
Wisconsin woman shares her painful miscarriage message
Today, Cheryl Janey’s two children are grown and she’s happily retired. But she has a story to tell from her younger days that comes with pangs of...
Local News
Wisconsin celebrity news roundup from 2023
Wisconsin might not have the booming film industry that Hollywood does, and it might not be home to Broadway like New York City is, but that doesn’t...
We Asked, You Answered: The 13 Best Bakeries in Wisconsin
Whether we’re going for kringle or cupcakes, bread or brownies, we can’t resist a great bakery. And with the holidays in full swing, we thought this...