VIDEO: In New Low, Trump Attacks Immigrants, Says They’re ‘Poisoning the Blood of Our Country’

Former president Donald Trump once again took aim at immigrants over the weekend, accusing them of “poisoning the blood of our country” in a speech that has drawn comparisons to the language of Adolf Hitler. “They’re poisoning the blood of our country,” Trump told the crowd at a rally in New Hampshire. “That’s what they’ve done. They poison mental institutions and prisons all over the world, not just in South America, not just to three or four countries that we think about, but all over the world. They’re coming into our country from Africa, from Asia, all over the world.” Trump repeated the use of “poisoning” in a post on his social media platform Truth Social, writing that “illegal immigration is poisoning the blood of our nation. They’re coming from prisons, from mental institutions — from all over the world.”The phrase “blood poisoning” was used by Hitler in “Mein Kampf,” in which he criticized immigration and the mixing of races. “All great cultures of the past perished only because the originally creative race died out from blood poisoning,” Hitler wrote. Chris Christie, one of Trump’s opponents for the Republican presidential nomination, called Trump’s remarks “disgusting.” “He’s disgusting, and what he’s doing is dog-whistle to Americans who feel absolutely under stress and strained from the economy and from the conflicts around the world, and he’s dog-whistling to blame it on people from areas that don’t look like us,” Christie said.

